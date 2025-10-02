‘What do you secretly judge people for?’ 23 actions that will see you harshly condemned in the minds of strangers

Life r/AskUK

Being highly judgemental isn’t a particularly attractive trait, but sometimes other people act in such a silly or annoying way that they deserve a quiet tut and a nasty look, if not a passive-aggressively muttered insult that they’ll never hear.

They’ve talking about how difficult it is to avoid being pass-remarkable over on the AskUK subreddit after user MoonlightByWindow asked this:



‘What do you secretly judge people for? I can’t lie, for me it’s people who go out in public wearing just their pyjamas and/or a dressing gown.’



And folk were falling over themselves to air the things that they are wildly critical of, but don’t actually dare to say out loud, like these…

1.

‘Any kind of noise from a mobile phone except an actual conversation where the phone is held to their face….LIKE A NORMAL PERSON!’

–Substantial-Bug-4998

2.

‘Idolising influencers like Molly Mae and Tommy Fury.’

–anxious_dwarf

3.

‘Vaping. Fuck off with your watermelon scented shite.’

–GenericBrowse

4.

‘No manners, no please/thank you. You’re genuinely miserable if you can’t use basic manners.’

–Select_Yoghurt_1138

5.

‘Going on holiday to Dubai.’

–Significant-Key-762

6.

‘The people in suits driving Defenders. Or some such ill-suited vehicle.’

–misamadan

7.

‘People getting up as soon as the plane lands and just standing there for 15 minutes for no reason. Well done on securing that 9 second head-start.’

–idontlikemondays321

8.

‘I have two kids and I judge parents giving kids iPads in restaurants too. I also judge babies in prams with an iPhone. Bring back a healthy level of shame for giving your kid a portable personal screen to pacify them.’

–RhubarbTrifle

9.

‘People who turn up one hour early for the school run so they can park as close to the entrance as possible. I’m working opposite a school and the same people are there every day. A few of them could definitely use the extra steps.

‘No idea why it bugs me so much. I don’t even have kids in the school.’

–Sgt_Sillybollocks

10.

‘When someone says ‘ChatGPT says…”

–Dull_Half_6107

11.

‘People who sit on the outside seat of a packed bus/train.’

–baby_oopsie_daisy

12.

‘Spitting on the pavement.’

–GSDawn