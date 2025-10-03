Kemi ‘I never have gaffes’ Badenoch claimed Northern Ireland voted for Brexit, and was fact-checked to her face

Politics brexit Kemi Badenoch northern ireland

Another day, another gaffe from the Conservative leader (for now), Kemi Badenoch.

In an interview with the BBC’s Northern Ireland political correspondent Jayne McCormack, she insisted that NI had voted to leave the European Union. Watch what happened.

"The last time I checked, Northern Ireland did vote to leave." Kemi Badenoch has mistakenly said Northern Ireland "voted to leave" the EU as she defended her party's record on Brexit. More from her interview with @BBCJayneMcC on @bbctheview tonight https://t.co/G4NaD6n9q7 pic.twitter.com/GxfDMjwH9q — BBC The View (@bbctheview) October 2, 2025

“The last time I checked, Northern Ireland did vote to leave.” “Northern Ireland didn’t vote to leave. Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.” “Scotland voted to remain.” “So did Northern Ireland.” “Yes, Scotland voted to remain. A lot of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain – you’re right. But Wales and England voted to leave. Overall, we had 52 per cent of people voting to leave. The United Kingdom voted to leave.”

‘Last time I checked’ – translation: ‘I did not check’.

It was made all the more ironic because Ms Badenoch has previously claimed that she never has gaffes – which is surely a gaffe in its own right.

Lucky for Kemi Badenoch that she never has gaffes and never has to apologise because she's always right. pic.twitter.com/qXYxVvnPYe — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 28, 2024

You can probably guess how people responded – but you don’t need to. This is what they said.

Torture to watch: Badenoch, who thinks she can be PM of the United Kingdom and was a leading Brexit campaigner says “last time she checked Northern Ireland voted to leave” the EU. It voted Remain. Suggest at Tory conference next week they demote her. ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/Eu22P39AwT — Brendan May (@bmay) October 2, 2025

Flashback moment seeing a bluffer Tory say comically ignorant things about NI and Brexit. Fair play to @BBCJayneMcC for robust correction. https://t.co/uxAZ9HQ6UF — Matthew O'Toole (@MatthewOToole2) October 2, 2025

Some politicians remove the need for satire. https://t.co/cNssXJ5Vy8 — Paul Gosling (@PaulGosling1) October 2, 2025

Definitely not a gaffe from the working class lass pic.twitter.com/A9mOe2oi33 — JPC (@jpxan71) October 2, 2025

There are three possibilities: 1. Kemi Badenoch is so bad at her job that she unable to recall basics facts and just tries to bluff it; 2. That she’s a serial liar; or 3. Both of the above. — London Titan (@LondonTitan) October 2, 2025

Sure, checked the narrative running inside your head, Badenoch. Both Scotland and NI voted to remain. — seonaid mcgill (@millymoo97) October 2, 2025

She's not very good at checking is she. Last time I checked her party were running at 14% in the opinion polls. — Brendan O'Doherty (@BOD1878) October 2, 2025

Just look at her. No apology. No correction. No acceptance or even recognition that she was caught out telling a barefaced lie. She didn't miss a beat. Like so many of Britain's high profile populist politicians, she's an absolute sociopath who shouldn't be anywhere near power. https://t.co/DKXOqLaLJC — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 2, 2025

Kemi Badenoch: “I never have gaffes… I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say.” https://t.co/n8OaNYQnuK — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 2, 2025

I think this shows pretty clearly how seriously they take this place. Is it any wonder more and more people are thinking and talking about Irish unity? Badenoch mistakenly says NI voted in favour of Brexit https://t.co/hKROFmUz0I — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) October 2, 2025

So she is positive she checked and got it wrong. To be honest though that’s pretty representative of the level of interest most conservative MPs have in Northern Ireland; certainly if judged by their policies — Jeremy Westhead (@JeremyWesthead) October 2, 2025

Well done Jayne! Call her out when she is wrong! How embarrassing. Clearly does not give a toss about the people of NI. — Ageing-Life-Long-Learner (@ALifeLongLearnt) October 2, 2025

Yeah, you should probably check that again. https://t.co/bSXAoyINny — mcdiesel (@mcdiesel88) October 2, 2025

She's just so bad at her job. I know the Tories have loads of structural issues that are incredibly hard to deal with, but their is no path back with her has leader. https://t.co/5fsztVw0c7 — Rafferty (@Bertaton) October 2, 2025

This is the bottom line.

Badenoch is entitled to her own opinions. She is not entitled to her own facts. https://t.co/TBXTaQauH8 — Mark Meadowcroft (@mellotrono) October 2, 2025

Source @bbctheview Image Screengrab