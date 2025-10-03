Life english words

People have been sharing the times they used an especially English word or phrase that was totally lost on other people – 14 favourites

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2025

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that started when writer and comedian @turntineforwhat shared the story of when they called someone a ‘silver fox’ only to totally bamboozle the people she was with.

And it got people sharing the times they too used a word or phrase that was totally lost on other people, and an absolute joy it was too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

Follow @turntineforwhat here!

Source @turntineforwhat