‘What little thing do you find irrationally annoying?’ – 23 tiny things that get on your nerves in a massive way

Life annoying r/AskUK

There are plenty of big things going on in the world to really rattle your cage, as just a quick, cortisol-raising glance at the headlines will prove. But what about the little things, those smaller problems and irritations that are magnified to greater importance precisely because they’re a bit more manageable?

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user LostInAisle1 posted this:

‘What little thing do you find irrationally annoying?’

And they got things going with this.

‘For me, it is some minor inaccuracies in usage of words. Two that stand out are people ‘asking for advise’ when they mean advice, and in Richard Osman’s House of Games where they have a round called ‘This Round is in Code’ which is not in code – it is in cypher. ‘I find myself raging at the TV for what is such a common misusage that it is becoming an accepted usage. It is silly but I can’t help it.’

And plenty of people chipped in with the tiny things that for some reason absolutely grind their gears.

1.

‘When restaurants cant be arsed to put the price properly, i.e something priced at £9.50 is not 9.5. Fuck off.’

–kylehyde84

2.

‘You should of known better.’

–sunheadeddeity

3.

‘Big fucking cars, I’m just sick of everyone having space ships for cars now. You’re a shit driver and you look fucking ridiculous.’

–ember_eb

4.

‘Please don’t let me hear or see ‘Hubs’ or ‘Hubby’ ever again.’

–Away-Ad4393

5.

‘My jumper snagging on the door handle as I walk through. For some damn reason it only happens when I’m in a bad mood.’

–Obvious-Water569

6.

‘Just the number of pop-ups and suggestions when you’re trying to login to a simple site. I know a lot are for security, but ‘do you want to stay logged in?’, ‘do you want to create a passkey?’, ‘get more from your gmail!’, ‘consent to us selling your details yes/no’…’

–vegan_voorhees

7.

‘People who nitpick grammar and spelling when it’s clear what the person meant.’

–BeeOnYouAt

8.

‘People who stand right in front of things you are trying to look at in shops.’

–Ok_Aioli3897

9.

‘The poster at my local Cash Converters that says ‘We’ll borrow against any jewellery.’ No you won’t, but you may lend.’

–DaveL16

10.

‘A degree on an absolute. More unique / most unique. Drives me potty. Something can’t be more one of a kind than something else.’

–Ecstatic_Effective42

11.

‘The freezer beeping when you’ve only had it open five seconds. Especially when it’s not me opening it but my mum in the other room. Drives me insane!’

–Last_Negotiation4073

12.

‘Anything that is completely my own fault and therefore can’t blame on anyone else. Plus people how don’t put their trolley back at the supermarket.’

–Sure-Present-3398