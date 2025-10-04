Please enjoy these ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ outtakes as a tribute to the late, great Patricia Routledge

Entertainment British TV comedy patricia routledge

Tributes from around the world continue to pour in for Dame Patricia Routledge, who died earlier this week aged 96.

“Dame Patricia made millions laugh and left a legacy that will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration.” BBC Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie, pays tribute to Dame Patricia Routledgehttps://t.co/jzUfiWc4hh pic.twitter.com/soaPJNi41h — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 3, 2025

An accomplished stage and screen actor and singer, Routledge is best known all over the world for her towering comedic portrayal of social climbing super-snob Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced ‘bouquet’) in the BBC’s hit series, Keeping Up Appearances.

RIP Dame Patricia Routledge. Your portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket will always be iconic! pic.twitter.com/gLqz4c5uKH — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) October 3, 2025

Among the many clips doing the rounds, this two-minute blooper reel of outtakes from Keeping Up Appearances is just utter joy.

And many people agree.

Patricia Routledge is quite like Tommy Cooper in some of these clips. Naturally, physically, unstoppably funny, a bundle of comic energy. https://t.co/l6qt8klsxJ — Thomas Mansell (@trm234567) October 3, 2025

One of the best to ever do it! RIP https://t.co/9DfuD0joJK — Christopher B. Henry (@ChrisHenry1690) October 4, 2025

What a delight!!! I loved watching this show with my mother. Such fun!! Rest in peace, Patricia Routledge, and thank you. — Talia Hudgins (@TaliaHudgins) October 3, 2025

Even when she got it wrong, she made us laugh. She had funny bones. RIP. — Smiggs (@RockfordFld) October 3, 2025

Absolutely wonderful! May she rest in peace. X — Sally Vaughan (@SallyVaugh67648) October 3, 2025

And there are lots more clips from the show to bring you a laugh today too.

1.

Keeping Up Appearances – Richard & Hyacinth go yachting RIP Dame Patricia Routledge 1929-2025 Another classic Hyacinth Bucket (“pronounced BOUQUET!”) moment! pic.twitter.com/JcXl9pD5YC — Ian Phillips: Classic Music Hits, TV & Movies (@IPhillips79) October 3, 2025

2.

Keeping Up Appearances – Hyacinth & Onslow rock & rolling on the QE2 (1993) RIP Dame Patricia Routledge Very sad news about her passing away today but her wonderful legacy will live on. Here’s my very favourite moment of the series from the classic 1993 Christmas special. pic.twitter.com/WrlQuulhpT — Ian Phillips: Classic Music Hits, TV & Movies (@IPhillips79) October 3, 2025

3.

Keeping Up Appearances – Hyacinth gets smashed! Said it before and say it again that NOBODY could have played Hyacinth Bucket (“pronounced BOUQUET”) like Dame Patricia Routledge; PERFECT in the role! And always hysterical with it. pic.twitter.com/osivrnpzQb — Ian Phillips: Classic Music Hits, TV & Movies (@IPhillips79) August 13, 2025

4.

Evening!

With Keeping up appearances.

❤️ Patricia Routledge pic.twitter.com/R6MLxtH5sW — (oh, You are Awful) (@HeyHeyDerekFaye) October 3, 2025

5.

Hyacinth Bucket terrorises the police in “Looking At Properties”, first broadcast on BBC1 on 3/10/1993. This episode was part of a short-lived Keeping Up Appearances series four arc in which the Buckets looked for a place in the country. #clarkeaday pic.twitter.com/aixQRPrUUX — Andrew T. Smith (@IllegibleMe) October 3, 2025

6.

Grew up in the 90’s watching Keeping Up Appearances & still love watching the repeats of it 30 years later. Patricia Routledge made Hyancith timeless, funny & as iconic as her surname! RIP pic.twitter.com/BYk0stxyfD — Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) October 3, 2025

7.

Keeping Up Appearances (1990) Clip from the first series of the classic sitcom, written & created by Roy Clarke (Last of the Summer Wine, Open All Hours). The part at the end Silly but hysterical stuff with Dame Patricia Routledge, the late Clive Swift & Josephine Tewson. pic.twitter.com/nNHM1z6yOV — Ian Phillips: Classic Music Hits, TV & Movies (@IPhillips79) June 2, 2025

8.

Night

With Keeping Up Appearances.

Patricia Routledge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1aK5xwgW75 — (oh, You are Awful) (@HeyHeyDerekFaye) October 3, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/archivetvmus71