Please enjoy these ‘Keeping Up Appearances’ outtakes as a tribute to the late, great Patricia Routledge

Michael White. Updated October 4th, 2025

Tributes from around the world continue to pour in for Dame Patricia Routledge, who died earlier this week aged 96.

An accomplished stage and screen actor and singer, Routledge is best known all over the world for her towering comedic portrayal of social climbing super-snob Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced ‘bouquet’) in the BBC’s hit series, Keeping Up Appearances.

Among the many clips doing the rounds, this two-minute blooper reel of outtakes from Keeping Up Appearances is just utter joy.

And many people agree.

And there are lots more clips from the show to bring you a laugh today too.

