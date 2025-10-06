Politics donald trump us navy

Donald Trump told the military he wants their help to ‘take care’ of the Democrats in a disturbing look into how he feels about anyone who disagrees with him

Saul Hutson. Updated October 6th, 2025

With each passing clip, the danger is starting to outweigh the unintentional comedy.

This latest rant from the President of the UNITED(?) States of America finds Donald Trump seemingly threatening one half of the population. In a dismissive aside, he compares the Democratic party to an annoying “gnat” before inciting his gathered audience, Navy service members, to “take care of” those very same people.

This is the Commander in Chief talking directly to service members while telling them to attack the half of the country that does not agree with him. This is not great stuff.

No one in the crowd seemed to understand how to react. There was applause leading into the clip but as Trump keeps rambling, there seems to be confusion and a little bit of fear creeping in. The smiles in the background slowly turn into puzzled looks.

Maybe THIS will be the wakeup call the government and the current administration needs? (Don’t hold your breath.) At least the internet took notice with the correct levels of alarm.

