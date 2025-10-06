Donald Trump told the military he wants their help to ‘take care’ of the Democrats in a disturbing look into how he feels about anyone who disagrees with him

Politics donald trump us navy

With each passing clip, the danger is starting to outweigh the unintentional comedy.

This latest rant from the President of the UNITED(?) States of America finds Donald Trump seemingly threatening one half of the population. In a dismissive aside, he compares the Democratic party to an annoying “gnat” before inciting his gathered audience, Navy service members, to “take care of” those very same people.

Trump to the Navy: “We have to take care of this little gnat that’s on our shoulder called the Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/WD6Ojn75yP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2025

This is the Commander in Chief talking directly to service members while telling them to attack the half of the country that does not agree with him. This is not great stuff.

No one in the crowd seemed to understand how to react. There was applause leading into the clip but as Trump keeps rambling, there seems to be confusion and a little bit of fear creeping in. The smiles in the background slowly turn into puzzled looks.

Maybe THIS will be the wakeup call the government and the current administration needs? (Don’t hold your breath.) At least the internet took notice with the correct levels of alarm.

Horrified to see cadets applauding this, It use to be a rule to not make political speeches at the academies. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 5, 2025

Just a fucking disgrace that any president would say this to active duty military. But I expect it from this asshole, who has never respected the apolitical military tradition we’ve had since Washington. No, what’s more disgraceful is the silence of Republican vets in Congress. https://t.co/SquKttLxao — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2025

do those SAILORS, CHIEF OFFICERS, ALL THE WAY UP TO ADMIRALS know their JOB IS TO UPHOLD OUR CONSTITUTION??? it is NOT to placate a convicted of 34 felonies, pathological lying TREASONOUS idiot!! — Cpt Otto Katsuo liberté égalité et fraternité (@Tarde_WaterBear) October 5, 2025

He is speaking to the military here. If it was any other president, it would be a national scandal that rocked his administration and party. But for some reason, many Dems and much of the ‘liberal media’ keep giving him a pass. https://t.co/eQkI3JC6Y6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 5, 2025

Now if I was a MAGA dumbfuck I might interpret that as an incitement of violence. — Fuckface von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) October 5, 2025

Decent people of any political stripe should condemn comments like this. And not just when prompted. Proactively say out loud, “I disagree with this. This is not America.” Because if you don’t, we will completely lose the fundamental spirit of the American experiment. https://t.co/VA0OXElinT — Forrest Bennett (@ForrestBennett) October 5, 2025

Why are they fucking applauding?! My father and grandfather are rolling over in their graves… they fought against this shit — Patti Fx (@itispattif) October 5, 2025

If you don’t understand why this insanely partisan language in front of uniformed servicemen is beyond the pale and deeply dangerous, I’m not sure I can explain it to you. pic.twitter.com/TBdNAAZnED — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 6, 2025

