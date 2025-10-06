Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch reminded Laura Kuenssberg that America, Australia and Canada are not in the European Convention on Human Rights, and Geography entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2025

Fresh from informing a BBC NI journalist that Northern Ireland voted to leave the EU, Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch has been outlining some of her party’s policies on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

A key move – so integral to the party’s manifesto that candidates for election must agree to it – is taking the UK out of the ECHR, moving the Conservatives another step in the direction of Reform UK.

It wouldn’t be a popular move with the UK public.

When Laura Kuenssberg (surprisingly) challenged the policy by pointing out the problematic countries which aren’t part of the European Convention on Human Rights, this was Badenoch’s response.

Non-European countries not part of a European agreement. What a shocker. Twitter stepped up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

It certainly shone a light on this sporting mystery.

Less entertaining, perhaps, but more important – if the Tory Leader’s point was that those three countries’ citizens have adequate rights, it certainly wasn’t the best way to make the point.

READ MORE

Kemi Badenoch refused to condemn Elon Musk’s ‘fight back or die’ speech, and Iain Dale refused to back down on calling her out for it

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab