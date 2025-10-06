Kemi Badenoch reminded Laura Kuenssberg that America, Australia and Canada are not in the European Convention on Human Rights, and Geography entered the chat

Politics Kemi Badenoch

Fresh from informing a BBC NI journalist that Northern Ireland voted to leave the EU, Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch has been outlining some of her party’s policies on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

A key move – so integral to the party’s manifesto that candidates for election must agree to it – is taking the UK out of the ECHR, moving the Conservatives another step in the direction of Reform UK.

Kemi Badenoch has chosen the side of Vladimir Putin and Nigel Farage with her plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights. The ECHR is a proud British creation, championed by Churchill, that protects everyone's rights and freedoms. pic.twitter.com/IBn13pg2dL — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 4, 2025

If Vladimir Putin, Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage are all against the European Convention on Human Rights, that's probably a good reason to be for it — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 5, 2025

Kemi Badenoch needs to understand that the ECHR was set up to protect everyone from people like her.#BBCLauraK — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 5, 2025

It wouldn’t be a popular move with the UK public.

With Kemi Badenoch saying the Tories would take the UK out of the ECHR, our poll in June found the public wanted to remain members by 51% to 27% pic.twitter.com/rE663qnXfN — YouGov (@YouGov) October 4, 2025

When Laura Kuenssberg (surprisingly) challenged the policy by pointing out the problematic countries which aren’t part of the European Convention on Human Rights, this was Badenoch’s response.

#bbclaurak: Do you really want the UK to join Russia & Belarus in leaving the European Convention on Human Rights? Kemi Badenoch: "America, Australia & Canada are not in that agreement… " pic.twitter.com/iWRRlbdZYP — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 5, 2025

Non-European countries not part of a European agreement. What a shocker. Twitter stepped up.

Funny that. Perhaps it’s something to do with the first word in ECHR? https://t.co/ThMg8iExiP — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 5, 2025

Kemi is right & her intelligence shines through!✔️

America, Australia & Canada are NOT in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Nor are they in the EU.

They made the correct decision NOT to join these bureaucratic nightmares.

So must we!

pic.twitter.com/hj5FjxMzLn — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 5, 2025

Nor are they in Europe!!! https://t.co/pZ0s9jSNvv — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) October 5, 2025

America Australia and Canada “last time I checked” are not in Europe which perhaps explains why they are not in a Eruopean institution … surely she has to go? It’s like Truss Mark Two. https://t.co/kG6uNXJP1a — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 5, 2025

Oh my God, Kemi Badenoch is the politician who just keeps on giving, week after week. She rolls herself out on national television, faces perfectly reasonable questions, and somehow manages to deliver the most idiotic answers imaginable. This time, she was asked about the UK… — Gordon Fielden (@GordonFielden) October 5, 2025

After stating she never makes any gaffes – this week Badenoch stated Northern Ireland voted for |Brexit Today she makes the point Australia, NZ, Canada and the US are not in the ECHR

– does she know what the E stands for? pic.twitter.com/9fDP3pTipV — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 5, 2025

As Kemi Badenoch rightly points out, America and Australia are not in the European Convention on Human Rights. I should just add here that El Salvador is not in the African Union, either. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 5, 2025

Tbf, the last time Kemi checked they *were* in Europe. https://t.co/12ubW42G78 — Stephen Moore (@Stephen28780796) October 5, 2025

So, poor Kemi Badenoch is saying that USA, Australia and Canada are not members of the European Court of Human Rights.

Well, that’s due to geography, Kemi.

Europe is a different continent.

But your education is too poor to realise that. Working in McDonald’s didn’t help innit — Georgi Siana (@SianaNache79742) October 5, 2025

Could someone well connected please inform the leader of the Conservative Party in the UK that America, Australia & Canada are…not in Europe? #BBCLauraK #Conservatives #EducationForAll https://t.co/YVZisAWiTF — Marie-Hélène Thomas (@MarieHeleneTho2) October 5, 2025

Would they have been considered European. I guess it shows why we are on the verge of fascism and how poor our politicians have become. Intelligence is no longer an essential ingredient to be a politician I guess. — Ian Hodson (@ianbfawu) October 5, 2025

here. Can somebody tell Ms Badenoch that we're not in Europe? Then, slowly, point out neither are the US nor Canada? Indeed, it's also worth telling her that Nigeria is not a signatory to the ECHR. Just for kicks…. — Gary Fallon (@GaryFallon2) October 5, 2025

Comment of the day – #bbclaurak – “do you really want to be alongside Russia and Belarus as being the only ones outside of the EUROPEAN convention on human rights”? Kemi Badenoch – “well America aren’t in that, Canada aren’t in that…”. pic.twitter.com/fUL8KWMFbv — ĴΛY ƇᎾИИᎾŔ (@connjam) October 5, 2025

The leader of the Conservative Party helpfully pointed out on television this morning that the US, Australia and Canada are not in the European Convention on Human Rights. I guess the clue is in the name, Kemi. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 5, 2025

Unsurprisingly @bbclaurak did not explain to Kemi that America, Australia, and Canada are not in Europe. https://t.co/cjF96Y1oVC — Lou Derry (@louderry) October 5, 2025

It certainly shone a light on this sporting mystery.

Thank you Kemi, now I understand why the likes of Melbourne Victory and Inter Miami have never won the champions league https://t.co/n05a2uC1i9 — Justin Madders (@justinmadders) October 5, 2025

Less entertaining, perhaps, but more important – if the Tory Leader’s point was that those three countries’ citizens have adequate rights, it certainly wasn’t the best way to make the point.

Wait until someone tells @KemiBadenoch about illegal ICE raids, orders to shoot protesters and abortion rights removed for US citizens by the “non ECHR and unaffected human rights” in the US. https://t.co/CYQMGXMaKJ — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) October 5, 2025

