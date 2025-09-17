Pics Iain Dale Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch refused to condemn Elon Musk’s ‘fight back or die’ speech, and Iain Dale refused to back down on calling her out for it

Poke Reporter. Updated September 17th, 2025

If you haven’t already seen and heard the disgraceful speech made by Elon Musk to the crowds at Tommy Robinson’s anti-immigration protest, we’re sorry for spoiling that, but it’s a very important watch.

Musk’s words were widely condemned, including by the widower of MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a right-wing fanatic.

One person who wouldn’t condemn Musk’s words or his interference in UK politics was the Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch, who tried to wriggle out of commenting when asked about it by LBC’s Iain Dale.

@lbc Kemi Badenoch claims she’s trying to ‘de-escalate’ the situation after Saturday’s rally, but Iain Dale is in disbelief. #lbc #iaindale #kemibadenoch #elonmusk #ukpolitics ♬ original sound – LBC

“I think people out there listening will think, well, that’s exactly what a responsible Leader of the Opposition should do.”

“I disagree, Iain, because a lot of people out there will have interpreted his remarks very differently.”

Faces were well and truly palmed.

1.

She simply cant be real.
priv

2.

She’s in a world of her own.
Luke

3.

What is it about the billionaire that makes it difficult for politicians to criticise him?
casey

LBC posted the clip on X, too, where people had these things to add.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Of course, not everyone disagreed with Ms Badenoch.

I’m not biggest Musk fan but he was definitely inciting defense of our sovereign nation.
Betty19

You are. He wasn’t.
lambaraka

