Kemi Badenoch refused to condemn Elon Musk’s ‘fight back or die’ speech, and Iain Dale refused to back down on calling her out for it

If you haven’t already seen and heard the disgraceful speech made by Elon Musk to the crowds at Tommy Robinson’s anti-immigration protest, we’re sorry for spoiling that, but it’s a very important watch.

Elon Musk told the far-right rally that "violence is going to come to you. You either fight back, or you die." pic.twitter.com/6H17k8Lkcb — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 13, 2025

Musk’s words were widely condemned, including by the widower of MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a right-wing fanatic.

This is Elon Musk inciting violence. He’s not hiding it. It’s not subtle. It’s plain and simple incitement. pic.twitter.com/kN61gC2jYE — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) September 13, 2025

Elon Musk openly called for violence on our streets yesterday. I hope politicians from all parties come together to condemn his deeply dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric. Britain must stand united against this clear attempt to undermine our democracy. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 14, 2025

Elon Musk said “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die". That's a clear, explicit incitement to violence. I don't care how rich he is. Or how powerful his platforms are. Politicians of all persuasions need to condemn him. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 14, 2025

One person who wouldn’t condemn Musk’s words or his interference in UK politics was the Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch, who tried to wriggle out of commenting when asked about it by LBC’s Iain Dale.

“I think people out there listening will think, well, that’s exactly what a responsible Leader of the Opposition should do.” “I disagree, Iain, because a lot of people out there will have interpreted his remarks very differently.”

Faces were well and truly palmed.

1.

She simply cant be real.

priv

2.

She’s in a world of her own.

Luke

3.

What is it about the billionaire that makes it difficult for politicians to criticise him?

casey

LBC posted the clip on X, too, where people had these things to add.

4.

Kemi Badenoch says ‘de-escalation’ but all I can hear is capitulation. If she can’t defend the country against attack from a tech bro or division from a known racist thug, she is not fit to lead it. But we know that anyway. She does too. — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 17, 2025

5.

My god she is terrible! — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) September 17, 2025

6.

Kemi wants to become friendly with Musk, because she's haemorrhaging MPs to Reform. — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) September 17, 2025

7.

She is bonkers! Musk was clearly inciting violence.

The riots were not escalated by the PM but by the people she is afraid to condemn. — Ros Hutchinson (@ros_hutchinson) September 17, 2025

8.

I mean she is absolutely dreadful. It's weirdly incoherent as well as plainly wrong. The argument doesn't make any sense aside from anything else. https://t.co/rHRJLTsxqX — David Wilson (@CityHobo61) September 17, 2025

9.

If Badenoch doesn't think that these people are far right, why does she think that they'll riot if she criticises them? https://t.co/8y2gNYMIXK — LastRainbowFlag (@LastRainbowFlag) September 17, 2025

Of course, not everyone disagreed with Ms Badenoch.

I’m not biggest Musk fan but he was definitely inciting defense of our sovereign nation.

Betty19 You are. He wasn’t.

lambaraka

