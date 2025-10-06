Kemi Badenoch’s Trump-loving Tory Party wants to introduce an ICE-style immigration body – 17 scathing responses

Politics conservatives immigration Kemi Badenoch

If you were wondering whether Kemi Badenoch’s desire to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights came with a side of Trump-licking, then yes. Yes it does.

The Tories, who once insisted they were no longer ‘the nasty party’ now insist that, if* they’re elected, they’ll bring in an ICE-style body to forcibly round up ‘illegal immigrants’.

*It’s an ‘if’ that’s visible from space.

My message is clear: if you’re here illegally, you will be detained and deported. Our new Removals Force, modelled on US ICE, will deport 150,000 illegal migrants each year. pic.twitter.com/mjQwuSe77w — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 5, 2025

People whose asylum requests have been refused are already being deported, and – if there’s one thing we’ve picked up from the Tory discourse – there seems to be a difference of opinion on what is and isn’t legal for asylum seekers.

The Tories estimate they will round up and deport 150,000 people each year. Where they would be sent is another grey area.

Kemi Badenoch asked where the 150,000 people she plans to deport each year would go "I am tired of us asking all of these irrelevant questions" pic.twitter.com/ZtJafWwYoE — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) October 5, 2025

As the US ICE teams are undertrained, violent, and scornful of due process, the idea of a body modelled on them hasn’t exactly filled people with glee.

Anyone who think's Trump's lawless ICE thugs are a model to be imitated is a dangerous fuckwit.#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/i9L0F18VNr — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 5, 2025

After only very gently push back, Kemi Badenoch’s plan to send people “back to where they came from” instantly falls apart They’ve learnt absolutely nothing from 14 years in government. This is them shouting “Rwanda” at any given opportunity all over again#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/4HtUtpogCz — David (@Zero_4) October 5, 2025

I can't wait for this to improve nothing & make us all hate each other more https://t.co/rXqFveppyR — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) October 5, 2025

The Jenricks were believed to be absolutely thrilled at Kemi Badenoch’s mass deportation plan https://t.co/HmrrtaC3F4 pic.twitter.com/fSLe9vgilI — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 5, 2025

We have legitimately got a race to the bottom – who can be the most performatively cruel https://t.co/WT7tHXXNHe — Bob George (@JohnnyMilburn) October 5, 2025

So #BadEnoch and #Farage want #ICE-style #Gestapo Units on the streets of Britain, does she? Randomly targeting people of colour, behind a mask, with no ID? You know when we call Reform and Tories '#Fascist' ? This. This is why. pic.twitter.com/Za3ijaNK0S — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) October 5, 2025

This must go so hard in the original German. — Colt Sebastian Taylor (@ColtSTaylor) October 5, 2025

