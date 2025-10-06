Politics conservatives immigration Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch’s Trump-loving Tory Party wants to introduce an ICE-style immigration body – 17 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2025

If you were wondering whether Kemi Badenoch’s desire to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights came with a side of Trump-licking, then yes. Yes it does.

The Tories, who once insisted they were no longer ‘the nasty party’ now insist that, if* they’re elected, they’ll bring in an ICE-style body to forcibly round up ‘illegal immigrants’.

*It’s an ‘if’ that’s visible from space.

People whose asylum requests have been refused are already being deported, and – if there’s one thing we’ve picked up from the Tory discourse – there seems to be a difference of opinion on what is and isn’t legal for asylum seekers.

The Tories estimate they will round up and deport 150,000 people each year. Where they would be sent is another grey area.

As the US ICE teams are undertrained, violent, and scornful of due process, the idea of a body modelled on them hasn’t exactly filled people with glee.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2