Donald Trump said he ‘gotta take a little credit’ for warning America before 9/11 and he was brutally fact checked into next year – 17 crushing comebacks

Politics 9/11 donald trump osama bin laden

The continuing decline of the United States of America Donald Trump’s mental faculties are on full display for all to see. Most recently, the ramblings of a mad man played out in front of the Naval Academy.

Here is the President looking for credit for predicting the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11th.

Trump: “Please remember I wrote Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center. And I said, ‘You gotta watch Osama bin Laden!’ … I gotta take a little credit.” pic.twitter.com/Ck4ODP1xQY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2025

None of it makes sense. He claims it was last year, but also 25 years ago. He can’t remember the name of his own book, which he supposedly wrote. It was all ripe for the picking in the replies.

What the fucking fuck is this maniac talking about. He told Pete Hegseth about Osama bin Laden a year before 9/11??? Pete Hegseth was a 20 year old college kid a year before 9/11. Trump needs to be removed from office.

He’s COMPLETELY lost it.pic.twitter.com/hT3oqiJH3M — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 5, 2025

He is one speech away from pulling down his pants and throwing shit like an orange demented chimp — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) October 5, 2025

Does Trump even know what year it is? https://t.co/G29MV3UwC3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 6, 2025

In saner times NO ONE, NO PARTY, NO ADMINISTRATION would allow this to continue. He is clearly unfit for office, a danger to our country and democracy. INVOKE the 25th! — We have the POWER. CLOSE YOUR WALLETS (@LindaFSmith3) October 5, 2025

I defy any MAGAt to watch this and claim he’s okay. https://t.co/FMVZlcxol7 — Meacham (@MeachamDr) October 5, 2025

LMAO. CIA began aggressively tracking Osama Bin Laden in 1995 and they setup a whole unit called Alec Station in 1996 that focused on him and Al-Qaeda. They were aware of him since the late 1980s. https://t.co/wU9eLy0QqW — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 5, 2025

This is nuts. And, it’s not his usual crazy – this is dementia on steroids. Why are Republicans allowing this? — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) October 5, 2025

