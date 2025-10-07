Politics chemtrails thomas massie

A Republican congressman thanked the government shutdown for eliminating chemtrails and as a sign of how America got where it is today it’s hard to beat – 15 fully vaxxed takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated October 7th, 2025

You know, sitting inside staring at a screen all day is not good for your health. Let’s head outside for a little and touch some grass, as the kids say.

Joining us today is Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie. Massie invites you to look up into the beautiful blue sky and bask in the sunshine. He also wants you to notice what’s missing from that sky. And it sounds like he typed this Tweet while wearing a pointy tin-foil helmet.

Anyone dumb enough to believe in chemtrails also believes that they come from nefarious government agencies. Since the government is currently shutdown, the sky is free and clear. Totally normal stuff here for an American politician to be tweeting out.

These are probably not the responses he was anticipating.

