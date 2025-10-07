A Republican congressman thanked the government shutdown for eliminating chemtrails and as a sign of how America got where it is today it’s hard to beat – 15 fully vaxxed takedowns

Politics chemtrails thomas massie

You know, sitting inside staring at a screen all day is not good for your health. Let’s head outside for a little and touch some grass, as the kids say.

Joining us today is Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie. Massie invites you to look up into the beautiful blue sky and bask in the sunshine. He also wants you to notice what’s missing from that sky. And it sounds like he typed this Tweet while wearing a pointy tin-foil helmet.

Best thing about government shutdowns… no chemtrails. pic.twitter.com/GTLYYNMMrH — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 3, 2025

Anyone dumb enough to believe in chemtrails also believes that they come from nefarious government agencies. Since the government is currently shutdown, the sky is free and clear. Totally normal stuff here for an American politician to be tweeting out.

These are probably not the responses he was anticipating.

How stupid can you be if this is serious? There are no trails because the air is very dry at the level any plane is flying and so any trail from a plane evaporates . Humidity: The atmosphere needs sufficient moisture for condensation to occur. If the air is too dry, contrails… — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) October 4, 2025

Guy who both thinks the government is purposely trying to poison you with the sky but also will only do so with express permission of congress https://t.co/oJjC438FSY — half empty girl (@meowingabyss) October 4, 2025

They are called contrails. Pick up a basic physics/chemistry book! pic.twitter.com/teslA9BZgR — Ahmad M Khalil (@AMK_PhD) October 3, 2025

What. The. Actual. Fuck. Is this a joke? — treehugging carpenter (@parzr1) October 3, 2025

Please tell me you were laughing as you wrote this. — Darkest_Grins (@Darkest_Grins) October 3, 2025

