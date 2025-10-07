Fox News’ ‘Antifa Eric’ looks suspiciously like their ‘Mexican Mafia Ramon’, and people are having a hard job swallowing it

Pics Fox News

Meanwhile, on Faux News, Jesse Watters may have been engaging in a bit of skullduggery with his interviewees. The astute Decoding Fox News account explained.

Last week Jesse Watters spoke to man named Eric who claimed he was formerly a member of antifa. Two years ago Watters interviewed Ramon "Mundo" Mendoza, a former Mexican Mafia member. Some folks thought the men looked similar. This is a side by side comparison. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fr5PcDxDZt — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 6, 2025

Internet detectives tried to identify who could possibly be behind the masks, if they are genuinely the same person.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this “Antifa” poser is really Fox News crony “contributor” and former Navy Seal, Robert J O’Neill, isn't he? @mchooyah pic.twitter.com/bfbh8qy1pn — @nastikman (@ManNastik) October 3, 2025

It’s Robert J O’Neill. Former military and apparently anti-fascist and Al-Qaeda affiliated. pic.twitter.com/Q2eBmTQ2MK — HappisetTreeRickitysplit (@Rickitysplit503) October 6, 2025

We don’t know, but it certainly looks like him – twice.

Twitter was all over it.

I'm no expert, but this seems almost like the same guy. pic.twitter.com/hsqXdMznxB — Leaping Larry (@Juche_Gang) October 5, 2025

How is fox news a thing people take seriously??? pic.twitter.com/EGBO1t6Ap7 — Covie (@covie_93) October 6, 2025

His Mexican accent needs work. https://t.co/3GrMmFuu09 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 6, 2025

I like how “Ramon” uses his “real” name but still covers his face. I also like how he is obviously a white guy faking a Spanish accent. — Gustavo (@gustavoelias24) October 6, 2025

I’m just grateful that they’re so incredibly bad at this. pic.twitter.com/whX7V8BEFg — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) October 6, 2025

"You betcha Jesse, you know we have a hotdish contest every year down there in Mexico where I'm from in the mafia and all that and for Pete's Sake if you haven't tried it you have to, go Vikings!" — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) October 6, 2025

This is shit you see on The Boys https://t.co/rdt1SROWyr — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) October 6, 2025

They aren’t even trying lmao pic.twitter.com/RbmjWeOEvx — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 6, 2025

9.