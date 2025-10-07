The French prime minister has out-Trussed Liz by resigning after just 26 days – 23 favourite funny reactions

Politics France

France is once more in the grip of a political crisis, as its most recent prime minister – Sébastien Lecornu – has resigned just 26 days after his appointment, and less than 14 hours after assembling his Cabinet. That’s five prime ministers since 2024, and three since last December. THREE!

Farewell Sébastien Lecornu, we hardly knew you. Today, the French prime minister and his government resigned, a mere 12 hours after being appointed. He had been PM for only 27 days, but France is no stranger to short political careers. [image or embed] — POLITICO Europe (@politico.eu) October 6, 2025 at 12:43 PM

Lecornu’s choice of ministers had already caused uproar, and was unlikely to gain support from France’s extremely divided hung parliament.

Lettuce take a look at some of the best reactions from Bluesky.

I'm up for having a go at being French PM for a few weeks. — Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 9:02 AM

Something is rotten in the state of Denm… France. — Padre Pio (@padrepio.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 8:38 PM

Sorry I’m late for work. I was briefly the prime minister of France… — christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 9:13 AM

Lecornu has resigned as French PM after 27 days. Which in political jargon is a ‘demi-Truss’ — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 1:58 PM

every new prime minister in France is like a chatgpt update : an underwhelming iteration of an already abysmal product — Chloé Stawski (Spooky Edition ) (@chlowski.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 10:52 AM

