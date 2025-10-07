Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mike johnson

House speaker Mike Johnson’s outrageously sexist trolling of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got all the A++ clapbacks he deserved

Saul Hutson. Updated October 7th, 2025

Put on a Hazmat suit, we’re heading into the grimy world of NewsMax. Even worse, our tour guide is Mike Johnson.

The Speaker of the House was discussing the most recent legislation the Democratic party filed when he claimed that not only did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not read the legislation, but that if she had, she wouldn’t be able to understand it.

There are several levels of smugness oozing out of Johnson’s comments. The casual sexism bumps up against the implied racism all wrapped up in the accusation that she is too lazy and stupid to do her job correctly.

The replies were NOT having it.

