House speaker Mike Johnson’s outrageously sexist trolling of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got all the A++ clapbacks he deserved

Put on a Hazmat suit, we’re heading into the grimy world of NewsMax. Even worse, our tour guide is Mike Johnson.

The Speaker of the House was discussing the most recent legislation the Democratic party filed when he claimed that not only did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not read the legislation, but that if she had, she wouldn’t be able to understand it.

Mike Johnson on AOC: “She hasn’t read the legislation and I’m not sure she would understand it even if she did.” pic.twitter.com/rn5zmvaJUI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2025

There are several levels of smugness oozing out of Johnson’s comments. The casual sexism bumps up against the implied racism all wrapped up in the accusation that she is too lazy and stupid to do her job correctly.

The replies were NOT having it.

1.

@AOC staff is considered one of the smartest on the Hill. He knows this. This is just misogyny signaling for his “Christian” Nationalist fans. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 7, 2025

2.

Speaker Johnson sneering that AOC “wouldn’t understand” legislation is crap. I disagree w/her on lots, but she’s smart as a whip. The gentlelady from the Bronx would send him back to Louisiana in tears after a debate. Another smug man mistaking his condescension for intellect. pic.twitter.com/j3vJo0lFjI — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 7, 2025

3.

She graduated higher in her class than he did. Not only that, she would kick his ass in a octagon and I doubt he would ever say that to her face. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) October 7, 2025

4.

“Women of color are dumb” Insightful points from a guy currently busy protecting pedophiles — Octopus Illusion (@OctopusIllusion) October 7, 2025

5.

Condescension is a Johnson specialty, along with smug disdain to cover up his lack of humanity. The big ugly bill he pushed through the House has all the fingerprints of both. — Charles Idelson (@cidelson) October 7, 2025

6.

So Mike Johnson is insinuating an elected female Hispanic member of Congress is too lazy to read and too stupid to understand the legislation? Did I get it right? — Christine Abruzzo (@bayliemac) October 7, 2025

White Republican men are always in an uproar over Cortez.

They hate her, because they fear her.

If she wasn’t hitting them hard in her rebuttals, they’d ignore her.

White Republican good ol’ boys like Johnson act like they’re 5th grade bullies.

It’s SUCH a bad look, historically. — Ken (@KenScottOlson) October 7, 2025

7.

Yeah. He’s full of crap. Anyone who read it knows that Johnson and the entire MAGA cult have been lying about this since before the shutdown happened. — Bill Schmidt (@BaByBoY12216) October 7, 2025

8.

WHAT … A … FUCKING… ASSHOLE!

A racist, misogynistic asshole – just like his Dear Leader. — Democratic Tweeter (@WileELiberal) October 7, 2025

9.