Mega Maga James Woods took issue with this anti-gun message and his unfortunate schoolboy error saw him owned into next week

We used to like a bit of James Woods back in the day – Salvador was a great film, as was (niche alert) Best Seller.

These days, well, less so, the actor better known these days as a staunch Donald Trump supporter and lover of all things firearm.

Which brings us neatly to this, a Woods post in which he proudly upheld his right to bear arms and told anyone who disagreed with him to ‘go feed your cats’.

What’s wonderful about our constitution is that I don’t need a reason. Now go feed your cats. pic.twitter.com/eFsaBm72ob — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 5, 2025

And it was a most enjoyable schoolboy error which made everyone’s (well, nearly everyone’s) day so much better.

Mr Woods, that’s a camera. — Eff_Offerton (@real_harmon) October 5, 2025

No one needs a high capacity assault camera. pic.twitter.com/QeiDO8S3fm — TexasHeat (@Lone_Star_Heat) October 5, 2025

The post was a joke cause it's all camera parts Get your vision checked — Scholar (@ScholarsTakes) October 5, 2025

Boomers are falling for junk that’s not even computer generated. — Nature is racist (@racistnature) October 5, 2025

You realize that’s just a camera right? You fucking halfwits are going to have a real hard time in the AI era. — CletusVanDamme (@CubbiesFan82) October 5, 2025

To conclude …

This tweet about a camera is now my favorite boomer take. Probably ever https://t.co/Ig78VRThho — efficientenzyme (@efficientenzyme) October 6, 2025

And finally.

