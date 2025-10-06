A conservative teenager took offence at being called ‘privileged’ and this woman’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering
We feature no ends of takedowns, comebacks, smackdowns – call them what you will (and we do, often) but they don’t come much better than this.
It’s a response to a request that went out on Twitter for the ‘nastiest read’ someone’s ever been given, and they surely don’t come much (any!) nastier than this.
It’s this American conservative teenager back in the day who took offence at being called ‘privileged’ and this woman’s A++ response basically made her everyone’s hero right now.
she left that entire room speechless. pic.twitter.com/M1gqlmnSD6 https://t.co/yreo43SCcp
— Eren⸆⸉ (@erenfromtargets) October 5, 2025
Boom!
the moment she KNEW she was about to EAT that sad boi upp pic.twitter.com/AOrj05Sdgz
— Arichan (@spagutts) October 5, 2025
‘And who set that system up?’ pic.twitter.com/FnYP6l2Yg7
— ౨ৎ (@paygorrnn) October 5, 2025
i think about this so often
— Scarlatii (@eatmynyash) October 5, 2025
AND WHO SET THAT SYSTEM UP pic.twitter.com/SF5DCztAuX
— Srishti (@18islove_) October 6, 2025
The sad part is he's a perfect example of the problem with young men and why they're conservative.
Victim complex ♂️ Conservative men are the most weak-minded out there.
— Noah Prince (@money2tweets) October 6, 2025
euphoric every time I hear her reply pic.twitter.com/qZacl2Bg8q
— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) October 6, 2025
