Politics bbc breakfast Kemi Badenoch Tories

Kemi Badenoch told BBC Breakfast it was ‘simply not true’ their party conference hall was half empty and whoever hit the button marked ‘split screen’ take the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2025

It’s fair to say it’s not been a great party conference for Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Come to think of it, it’s not been a great Tory party leadership for Kemi Badenoch. Any of it.

And yet you’d be hared pushed to see a more comically bad moment than this one, when she appeared on BBC Breakfast to counter all those beastly rumours that the conference hall had been half full even for some of the biggest speeches this week.

So whoever was controlling things in the BBC galley did this, and it was just magnificent.

Take the rest of the week off! And these people surely said it best.

Just in case anyone stil needed convincing …

To conclude.

Source @Haggis_UK