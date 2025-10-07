Kemi Badenoch told BBC Breakfast it was ‘simply not true’ their party conference hall was half empty and whoever hit the button marked ‘split screen’ take the rest of the week off

Politics bbc breakfast Kemi Badenoch Tories

It’s fair to say it’s not been a great party conference for Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Come to think of it, it’s not been a great Tory party leadership for Kemi Badenoch. Any of it.

And yet you’d be hared pushed to see a more comically bad moment than this one, when she appeared on BBC Breakfast to counter all those beastly rumours that the conference hall had been half full even for some of the biggest speeches this week.

So whoever was controlling things in the BBC galley did this, and it was just magnificent.

Sally Nugent: How concerned are you that the hall is half empty during big speeches at #CPC25? Kemi Badenoch: That’s simply not true. Sally Nugent: We’re showing pictures of an empty hall right now #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/CdcNykrRzV — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 7, 2025

Take the rest of the week off! And these people surely said it best.

1.

We literally teach the split screen death trap to leaders in crisis situations. It’s the definitive set up! Yikes https://t.co/J1cPRt3d7z — Professor Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) October 7, 2025

2.

That party is so dead under her leadership. Johnson, Truss, and Sunak hammered the 1st nails, and Kemi finished the job. — Col (@Colehistory1982) October 7, 2025

3.

Her arrogance is unreal. She kept dodging the questions and then had the temerity to have a pop at Nugent for talking over her. She really is vile, out of her depth, but arrogant enough to think that she is doing a great job. — Shadow the IceHound (@Icehound18) October 7, 2025

4.

Maybe it was full “the last time she checked”. https://t.co/Dt7GyImQpI — Steve (@Steve_Irv) October 7, 2025

5.

Good ole Kemi, happy to lie with her mouth whilst her brain tries to keep up. — Steve #FBPE #PR (@Phat_Zorst) October 7, 2025

6.

Some HIGNFY clips write themselves. https://t.co/NLHVzCOnJ0 — Jo (@cfs_jo) October 7, 2025

7.

Thankfully Kemi doesn’t do gaffes — Daniel (@kirkers1975) October 7, 2025

8.

Kemi Badenoch must feel like a football manager who knows her dismissal is inevitable. The difficulty at present is that no one is willing to take over the Conservative Party and lead it, for they all recognise the depth of the crisis. The party has become irrelevant, its… — Gordon Fielden (@GordonFielden) October 7, 2025

9.

Trumpian levels of denial throughout that interview. Especially on the Robert Jendrick issue. All with a stone face. But fear not, she sang Sweet Caroline with a handful of young Tories while waggling a flag, so she’s clearly down with the kids at least… — Hazel A.H. (@MooHaze) October 7, 2025

Just in case anyone stil needed convincing …

Not exactly a packed hall for Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride’s big speech at #ConservativePartyConference @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/YS8Y6PkU6H — Amanda Akass (@amandaakass) October 6, 2025

To conclude.

I always said Brexit would kill the Tory Party. Because of it they kicked out anyone with brains and principles and replaced them with people who’s only qualification was a willingness to lie to camera. This is the inevitable consequence. https://t.co/HY4S76cCxC — Richard Bentall #FBPE @richardbentall.bsky.social (@RichardBentall) October 6, 2025

Source @Haggis_UK