The Tories cocked up the spelling of ‘Britain’ on their freebie chocolate bar, if you were wondering how the patriotic party is getting on – 21 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 7th, 2025

You could be forgiven for neither knowing nor caring about the Conservative Party Conference, currently taking place in Manchester. In fact, it looks a little like the Conservatives themselves neither know nor care.

LBC’s political editor Natasha Clark is one of the journalists covering the event, in case anything important happens. Here she is, talking us through the contents of the conference goodie bags.

Here’s that unfortunate spelling error, in all its ironic glory.

Natasha got a quote from Labour.

It was the sweet treat the internet had been craving, and people really got their teeth into it.

