The Tories cocked up the spelling of ‘Britain’ on their freebie chocolate bar, if you were wondering how the patriotic party is getting on – 21 tasty takedowns

Politics conservatives funny fail

You could be forgiven for neither knowing nor caring about the Conservative Party Conference, currently taking place in Manchester. In fact, it looks a little like the Conservatives themselves neither know nor care.

The Tory Party Conference would have been better off booking a village hall, given the turnout to hear Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride.#CPC25 pic.twitter.com/6incu1RD38 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 6, 2025

LBC’s political editor Natasha Clark is one of the journalists covering the event, in case anything important happens. Here she is, talking us through the contents of the conference goodie bags.

"They want to run the country. They can't even spell it right."@NatashaC hsa notecid a bti fo a blendur ni teh Troy Praty goodei bga… pic.twitter.com/CAM8rW2xi4 — LBC (@LBC) October 6, 2025

Here’s that unfortunate spelling error, in all its ironic glory.

Tories want to run the country…

Can't spell it pic.twitter.com/q9mdT1UFr0 — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) October 6, 2025

Natasha got a quote from Labour.

A Labour source said: "Yet another Tory Flake. They can't proofread five words on a bar of chocolate. This conference really isn't proving to be the Boost Kemi needs." — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) October 6, 2025

It was the sweet treat the internet had been craving, and people really got their teeth into it.

1.

2.

Last time Kemi checked, it was spelt Britian. pic.twitter.com/6q7I7BqXiA — Vince – Life is better with Labour (@Vinc_Ev_) October 6, 2025

3.

4.

5.

Learn our language, or be deported. https://t.co/fwFIIuFz0Y — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 6, 2025

6.

7.

8.

I would say this is a gift to Labour, but she'd made sure her party were irrelevant before this. Imagine being able to hack into an MP's computer but not use a spellcheck. https://t.co/qqbvSkUGns — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) October 6, 2025

9.

10.

The Tories – the future of Greta Britian ‍♂️ https://t.co/r4RWmHaAkF — Simon Judges (@JudgeySan) October 6, 2025

11.

Make Britian great again. pic.twitter.com/ctFzxzBBlr — Adam Zerny (@adamzerny) October 6, 2025

12.