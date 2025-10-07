US donald trump epstein files

Drain the swamp update: Donald Trump is asking the DOJ to look into a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, and the internet has utterly condemned the suggestion

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 7th, 2025

Imagine, if you will, a world in which Joe Biden or Barack Obama told a reporter that they would consider pardoning a convicted sex trafficker, found guilty of conspiring with her paedophile partner to abuse minors.

We all know how that world would look – endless coverage on Fox News and GB News, column miles rather than inches in every centre and right newspaper. The Elon Musk posts alone would be enough to swamp social media, until Biden or Obama, or any other president than this one – was cancelled.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins questioned Trump on the possibility of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, after her request for an appeal was turned down. His answer was quite chilling.

We presume the Fox News outrage will start any minute now. Aaaaany minute now …No? Er …perhaps later.

You don’t have to be American to be disgusted by Trump’s apparent ambivalence about a convicted sex trafficker – but it probably takes the disbelief to another level.

