Drain the swamp update: Donald Trump is asking the DOJ to look into a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, and the internet has utterly condemned the suggestion

Imagine, if you will, a world in which Joe Biden or Barack Obama told a reporter that they would consider pardoning a convicted sex trafficker, found guilty of conspiring with her paedophile partner to abuse minors.

We all know how that world would look – endless coverage on Fox News and GB News, column miles rather than inches in every centre and right newspaper. The Elon Musk posts alone would be enough to swamp social media, until Biden or Obama, or any other president than this one – was cancelled.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins questioned Trump on the possibility of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, after her request for an appeal was turned down. His answer was quite chilling.

President Trump on whether he’d pardon Ghislaine Maxwell after Supreme Court rejected her appeal: "You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this: that I'd have to take a look at it. "I would have to take a look…I wouldn't consider it or not consider — I don't… pic.twitter.com/VOnrJdKqUz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 6, 2025

We presume the Fox News outrage will start any minute now. Aaaaany minute now …No? Er …perhaps later.

You don’t have to be American to be disgusted by Trump’s apparent ambivalence about a convicted sex trafficker – but it probably takes the disbelief to another level.

1.

2.

Ummm…What the actual F https://t.co/TXWVElFnbv — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 6, 2025

3.

Donald Trump pretending he doesn’t know who Ghislaine Maxwell is while hinting at a pardon is peak clown show. “I’ll have to take a look at it” ..…at what, the guest list at Mar-a-Lago? pic.twitter.com/quuhhzc4JN — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 7, 2025

4.

❌ Wrong. The correct answer was: "I don't pardon convicted sex traffickers." https://t.co/Fl7LMoiszY — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) October 6, 2025

5.

He can’t just say no.

“No, I won’t consider pardoning a child sex trafficker.”

He can’t say it. https://t.co/2ApAYGWEsf — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 6, 2025

6.

In two days time, the President has said firings were happening when they weren't. That he's negotiating with Democrats when he's not. And now he seems to have forgotten Ghislaine Maxwell even exists. Anyone saying he's lying is giving him too much credit. He is Reagan unwell — Me (@Me36181491) October 6, 2025

7.

Either he is pretending not to know or has cognitive decline https://t.co/E6Pyd3YaNt — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 6, 2025

8.

HOLY SH*T. There it is. Trump says he will speak to the DOJ about giving Ghislaine Maxwell a pardon. https://t.co/VUXmUWGPs2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 6, 2025

9.

It’s a huge tell that Donald Trump can’t just say “no” to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell — a convicted child sex trafficker. This isn’t a hard question. It’s the easiest “no” any decent person could give. The hesitation says everything. Something’s definitely up. pic.twitter.com/vzQif0ZIr3 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 6, 2025

10.

11.

Trumps gonna pardon a convicted sex trafficker? pic.twitter.com/nuT8JciQHc — Colin Gubbins (@RitleySammich) October 6, 2025

12.