Kemi Badenoch said Terry Pratchett was her favourite author and Pratchett’s daughter’s A++ comeback was the perfect final word

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2025

To the world of Kemi Badenoch, who is desperately hoping this week that the Tory party conference will be the first step towards something bigger rather than the final flailing of a leader destined for the historical footnotes.

We know which one we’re betting on.

Anyway, we mention Badenoch because she’s been letting a little bit of light into her personality, including this question about her favourite author, to which she replied the late, great Terry Pratchett, creator of the magnificent Discworld series of course and co-author of Good Omens,

And it prompted no end of responses …

… but no-one said it better than Rhianna Pratchett, writer, presenter and daughter of Terry Pratchett.

Boom. And she wasn’t finished there.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

