Kemi Badenoch said Terry Pratchett was her favourite author and Pratchett’s daughter’s A++ comeback was the perfect final word

To the world of Kemi Badenoch, who is desperately hoping this week that the Tory party conference will be the first step towards something bigger rather than the final flailing of a leader destined for the historical footnotes.

We know which one we’re betting on.

Anyway, we mention Badenoch because she’s been letting a little bit of light into her personality, including this question about her favourite author, to which she replied the late, great Terry Pratchett, creator of the magnificent Discworld series of course and co-author of Good Omens,

And it prompted no end of responses …

Kemi Badenoch does not deserve to have Sir Terry Pratchett as her favourite author pic.twitter.com/AqasVg3RLN — Ross Archibald (@DarthNameless) October 7, 2025

Kemi Badenoch proving that she doesn't have even the slightest bit of media literacy. — Squall Loire (@squall_loire) October 7, 2025

I don't believe her for a single solitary second, unless she really is that dense that the messages in the books flew over her head because she just couldn't grasp that they weren't just fantasy novels and were very much based on the real world how real people behave. — Shinobilyricalassassin (@Shinobilyrical1) October 7, 2025

Ironically, she is clearly a stranger to the ironic — Lord Wicket feat. Lady Bogle (@HWicket) October 7, 2025

… but no-one said it better than Rhianna Pratchett, writer, presenter and daughter of Terry Pratchett.

Dad’s books are full of empathy, common sense, and a healthy suspicion of the powerful. But at its heart his work is also about how systems keep people poor while pretending it’s their own fault. So I hope Kemi’s taking notes as well as reading the jokes. https://t.co/s8i2swiSIR — Rhianna Pratchett ‍♀️ (@rhipratchett) October 7, 2025

Boom. And she wasn’t finished there.

In Discworld, cities thrive because they welcome dwarfs, trolls, vampires, and humans alike. Ankh-Morpork works because everyone belongs. Funny how fiction can seem more humane than policy sometimes. — Rhianna Pratchett ‍♀️ (@rhipratchett) October 7, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

I'm sure someone will ask her what she thinks of Sam Vimes's boot theory. — Alistair Lord (@alistairlord) October 7, 2025

I love that you show the same empathy in how you respond here. No putting down, no swipes, no cheap jabs. Just a "I hope she's following along so we can all build a better world". — Adam Leadbetter – @[email protected] (@AdamLeadbetter) October 7, 2025

This is like when Elon Musk said he loved Star Trek. Baffling revelation. — Stephen Richmond (@SJRichmond89) October 7, 2025

Your dad was the best!

I love his books

His boot theory is legendary!

GNU Terry Pratchett pic.twitter.com/koL26GVD9W — Queen Ynci (@queen_ynci) October 7, 2025

Source @rhipratchett