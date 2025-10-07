Politics birmingham flags takedowns

This Brummie shop owner’s taken enough of people putting flags up in his street and it’s a simply magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2025

It’s never been less easy to forget which country you’re in thanks to the flags which people – well, some people – insist on hosting up lampposts and hanging from windows and even painting on mini roundabouts.

And woe betide anyone who questions the real intent behind putting up Union Jacks everywhere, and we’re not just talking about Gary Neville.

No, we’re also talking about this particular shop owner in Birmingham who’d taken enough of people hanging flags outside his store and his two-minute rant is simply magnificent.

Not sure about the Clare’s Law stats, obviously, and no suggestion it applies to anyone featured in the video.

But having said all that, here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

