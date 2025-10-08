Someone used this image of a stately home to remember when ‘we used to be a proper country’ and these A++ comebacks were all a class apart

Life Britain comebacks nostalgia

We live in troubling and uncertain times, something we can surely all agree on no matter what our political persuasion.

And some people’s fondness for harking back to a past in which everything was so much better might very possibly be part of the problem. Well, maybe.

We say this after someone got all nostalgic over on Twitter for the days when ‘we used to be a proper country’

And it’s fair to say not everyone agreed. Specifically, all these people.

Middle class people love to yearn for past societies with no broad middle class under the delusion that they would in this society be at the top for some reason https://t.co/kiijCLdgA1 — Midwest Antiquarian (@Eric_Erins) October 8, 2025

Agreed! I miss the days when you could knock up a scullery maid, then have her locked up in a Poorhouse for wanton harlots whilst gifting the baby to a barren relative to raise as her own. No damned woke police then! https://t.co/aeDaAmQHQw — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 8, 2025

It’s still there. If it’s unattainable to you in the present, it most probably would’ve been unattainable to you in the good old days. — Lady D’s Society Posts (@LadyDSociety) October 8, 2025

‘PROPER’ to you is half the children of the poor not reaching their 5th birthdays and the rest living in filthy, cramped conditions so that 1% could live like this? Noted, Mr Pillock. https://t.co/foqyFrPDKB — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) October 8, 2025

A proper country owned by rich Lords of the manor, you mean? — Liz Anan (@paulizanan) October 7, 2025

Did someone knock down Chatsworth then? https://t.co/3jAfKH7JZN — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) October 7, 2025

