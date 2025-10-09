30 eye-opening snapshots of modern life from ‘A Boring Dystopia’ on Reddit

Life reddit

Over on Reddit, there’s a forum called ‘A Boring Dystopia’.

It describes itself thus (not often we get to say thus).

‘A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic, but also incredibly boring.’

And these 30 examples are frequently infuriating and occasionally very funny.

1. ‘I swear im having flashbacks to 9/11 no joke intended’

(via)

2. People using Door Dash during a category 4 hurricane



(Via)

3. ‘From an article about retail suggesting baby food is a “category prone to theft.”’



(Via)

4. What a load of rubbish.



(Via)

5. ‘Company takes screenshots every 10 minutes and counts keyboard and mouse clicks’



(Via)

6. ‘London is Hell | Disused stairwell in London could be yours for just £20,000’



(Via)

7. You can’t walk your dog without a car.



(Via)

8. ‘A grim reality sets in’



(via)

9. ‘Guerrilla poster on the subway’

(via)

10. ‘Seems about right’



(via)