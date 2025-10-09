A CNN reporter tried to ask Donald Trump an actual question and his response is a terrifying snapshot of the state America finds itself in right now

US CNN donald trump white house

To the White House now – no, stick with us – where Donald Trump has been taking questions from the members of the press.

Scrap that. Donald Trump has only been taking questions from members of the press he actually wants to answer. This reporter from CNN? Rather less so.

And his response is a terrifying insight into the way the White House now works – and of a snapshot of the state of America right not it takes some beating.

Trump: Go ahead. This is CNN speaking by the way. So this is one of the worst reporters you will ever see. I don’t want to take her question pic.twitter.com/vxnAHJ7dB6 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2025

Oh, America.

And here is what people made of that. Not everyone saying the same thing, just most people.

1.

Why doesn’t the next reporter defer back to CNN? That’s how all media should respond. — MTG’s Toes (@swimininit) October 8, 2025

2.

When he’s gone, the endless compilations of him being a horrible person will live on forever. Future generations will forever wonder what the fuck we were doing. — swarmhawk (@swarmhawk) October 8, 2025

3.

Why do other journalists let this happen? Don’t put your fucking hands up “mr president. Mr president!” Just sit there and wait him out. He needs your constant attention more than we need his endless bullshit. Risking your access IS doing your job. — Ray Abruzzi (@rayabruzzi) October 8, 2025

4.

Not even one day without this president being a complete fucking embarrassment https://t.co/ayaWAdhK21 — ️Catherine IS NO LONGER HACKED!! (@CMargaronis) October 8, 2025

5.

What a cowardly pompous asshole he is. He is so afraid to answer questions because he’s so fucking corrupt and treacherous. — Dreamer13 (@LauraCo37161166) October 8, 2025

6.

And the next reporter he calls on should ask the same question.

Arrogant SOB — Mari-Lynn (@Muzz1943) October 8, 2025

7.

Serious question.

To all my American friends, how will you get out of this mess? — TheDeanOfMontreal (@NorthenResister) October 8, 2025

8.

What a fucking whiny piece of shit. So many good people have died way too soon yet this awful, disgusting stain of humanity gets to keep breathing https://t.co/rcNgQ6ZPSn — Joe Farfsing (@JFarfsing1980) October 8, 2025

9.

He hates the press! Calls them enemy of the people but he can’t ever stay away from them! He’s got to be front and center to spew his ridiculous outrageous lies and insanity! He’s a malignant narcissistic hypocrite! — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) October 8, 2025

To conclude …

Press stand up for each other and for the public’s right to know under these assaults. Next reporter should defer back to @CNN. Do not let any public official — right or left — play these games. https://t.co/n4JNeVDLvV — Carla ‘Bluechecked’ Marinucci (@cmarinucci) October 8, 2025

And finally.

Wow. Trump takes a question about suspending habeas corpus and he appears to have no idea what it is and hands it over to Kristi Noem who shrugs it off. Then Trump starts to take a question from CNN and cuts her off. We’re in no man’s land y’all. https://t.co/XHDr0GqvZQ pic.twitter.com/tBJePEsZKz — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) October 8, 2025

READ MORE

Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem announced she’d arrested the ‘girlfriend of the founder of Antifa’ and was mocked into next week

Source @Acyn