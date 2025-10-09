Politics dementia Fox News Jesse watters

Fox News’ Jesse Watters bigged up Donald Trump by saying ‘You can’t be a dictator with dementia’ but it wasn’t the mega flex he thought it was – 15 slam dunk comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 9th, 2025

Jesse Watters spends every night live on the air trying to prove his bonafides as the ultimate Donald Trump lap dog.

The Fox News anchor never misses an opportunity to slobber praise on the President.

So yeah, the President is super healthy right now. Which means he can be the dictator he’s always wanted to be. That’s not the flex he thinks it is. There was no shortage of replies calling this out for what it is: Fox News perfectly comfortable admitting that Donald Trump is behaving like a dictator.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2