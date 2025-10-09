Fox News’ Jesse Watters bigged up Donald Trump by saying ‘You can’t be a dictator with dementia’ but it wasn’t the mega flex he thought it was – 15 slam dunk comebacks

Politics dementia Fox News Jesse watters

Jesse Watters spends every night live on the air trying to prove his bonafides as the ultimate Donald Trump lap dog.

The Fox News anchor never misses an opportunity to slobber praise on the President.

Watters: You can’t be a dictator with dementia. The guy has the longest memory of anybody. Trump does not have dementia pic.twitter.com/LLi9oBM5kD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2025

So yeah, the President is super healthy right now. Which means he can be the dictator he’s always wanted to be. That’s not the flex he thinks it is. There was no shortage of replies calling this out for what it is: Fox News perfectly comfortable admitting that Donald Trump is behaving like a dictator.

@JesseBWatters, you do realize that by saying exactly this you are admitting he IS a dictator, right? You fucking idiot. — Zach (@_znk11) October 8, 2025

If you think long term memory means you don’t have dementia, you might have dementia. — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) October 8, 2025

So he either has dementia or he is a dictator? Take your pick @JesseBWatters

Either way, you’re a boot licking asshat — clowndiffuser (@clowndiffuser) October 8, 2025

Fox News accidentally admitting that he thinks Trump is a dictator: https://t.co/HaJrLcw2fy — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 8, 2025

So then he is a dictator? — Alex Herrald (@alexherrald) October 8, 2025

So those are the only two options, dictator or dementia? Seems bad. https://t.co/FrIeAmKIUc — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 9, 2025

