Portland residents twerking in inflatable costumes at an immigration centre must be the best protest happening right now – and possibly ever

Pics Protests US politics

In a move that looks to many people as though he’s trying to cause conflict on the streets of America, Donald Trump has been spreading disinformation about Portland, Oregon – claiming quite falsely that the city is like a war zone.

Trump: Portland is on fire. Portland has been on fire for years pic.twitter.com/Ia8rLjajLN — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2025

Many people believe that he wants to declare a state of emergenncy, which would allow him to cancel the mid-terms – which the Republicans are highly likely to lose.

You understand what is about to happen, right? Trump has crashed the economy, lost our standing in the world, and Republicans cannot win the mid-terms if its a fair election. So enter ANTIFA and the insurrection act and the military in cities and civil war. That's their plan. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 9, 2025

Whether that’s conspiracy theory or a simple fact, people have been at pains to point out that Portland isn’t a war zone, or on fire – there are simply citizens peacefully protesting outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) building.

One of the pictures shows an insurrection. The other is Portland Oregon. pic.twitter.com/8yNn1rn6vd — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 6, 2025

Trump has just released this photo to prove that Portland is, indeed, on fire. pic.twitter.com/GYOuoc1jbr — Meacham (@MeachamDr) October 8, 2025

While one judge has temporarily blocked the Government’s ability to deploy the National Guard, and another has overturned that decision, Portland residents have continued to protest against Ice, in the most non-threatening way.

WE FOUND THE PORTLAND WAR ZONE PETE !! pic.twitter.com/5XWN8XYwaK — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025

Stunning work, Portland. The internet salutes you.

1.

Portland is war ravaged! SEND IN THE CALIFORNIA (???) NATIONAL GUARD! pic.twitter.com/o7UoC44M21 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025

2.

"A second inflatable frog has now been spotted wiggling through Portland." pic.twitter.com/D5tYM6z8Ex — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 8, 2025

3.

It’s very funny that Trump sent troops into Portland because someone showed him footage from the 2020 protests and told him it was current day and now troops are faced with this pic.twitter.com/5Pae0DDXoZ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 8, 2025

4.

trump is deliberately deploying National Guard in our cities to try to provoke violent confrontations, but all he's getting so far are twerking dinosaurs and unicorns. What a waste of time and money.

Complete misuse of the military.

pic.twitter.com/c4J5VghWMT — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 8, 2025

5.

This is EXACTLY how we defeat the brutality of ICE, Stephen Miller, and the Trump administration. Don’t get into fights with law enforcement and DON’T block ICE vehicles!!! Just make them look stupid.pic.twitter.com/Hm5HZgVbhj — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 8, 2025

6.

This is the lawlessness and urban warfare we must crush. T-Rexes are killing machines https://t.co/iEQ0ihJTw1 — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 8, 2025

7.

2000: WAR ZONE PORTLAND pic.twitter.com/aAXBdpV3oh — PDX Frontline Alerts (@pdxfrontline) October 8, 2025

8.

Wow! Donald Trump is right, look at all the mayhem and fires on the streets of Portland. pic.twitter.com/qyrJ3FEKl7 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 8, 2025

9.