Portland residents twerking in inflatable costumes at an immigration centre must be the best protest happening right now – and possibly ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2025

In a move that looks to many people as though he’s trying to cause conflict on the streets of America, Donald Trump has been spreading disinformation about Portland, Oregon – claiming quite falsely that the city is like a war zone.

Many people believe that he wants to declare a state of emergenncy, which would allow him to cancel the mid-terms – which the Republicans are highly likely to lose.

Whether that’s conspiracy theory or a simple fact, people have been at pains to point out that Portland isn’t a war zone, or on fire – there are simply citizens peacefully protesting outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) building.

While one judge has temporarily blocked the Government’s ability to deploy the National Guard, and another has overturned that decision, Portland residents have continued to protest against Ice, in the most non-threatening way.

Stunning work, Portland. The internet salutes you.

