Trump just said ‘We took the freedom of speech away’ and just for once he was actually telling the truth – 17 urgent and frankly essential responses
We all remember this guy, right? The newly sworn in President of the United States of America crusading to bring “back” freedom of speech to a country that’d lost its way?
Yeah. Well, it’s been eight months, and, um… things have changed a little. Here’s what the very same person, Donald J. Trump, had to say about free speech this week.
Trump on flag burning: We took the freedom of speech away pic.twitter.com/eJ9Bb36rcy
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2025
Confused? Yeah, so are a lot of people. Let’s see how Americans are handling another in a very long line of flip-flopping policy decisions from the current Administration.
1.
What the actual fuck?
Why aren’t more people upset about this?
Actually wild.
— TheAngryDemocrat (@AngryDemocat) October 8, 2025
2.
Run this clip in every dem ad across the country… Midterms are over for him
— Anon Acct (@AcctAnon59584) October 8, 2025
3.
He actually said it – he’s taking freedom of speech away. How is anyone okay with this (including MAGA)?
— The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) October 8, 2025
4.
A direct quote https://t.co/5IU9RoFCw4
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 8, 2025
5.
Trump bragging about taking away free speech tells you everything. He doesn’t love America, he loves control. If burning a flag is illegal but burning the Constitution is fine, we don’t have freedom, we have fascism.
— Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) October 8, 2025
6.
Constitutional conservatives are going to speak out about this, I’m sure.
Any second now… https://t.co/wFPSGiExOc
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 8, 2025
7.
I guess we are now saying the quiet part out loud?
— Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 8, 2025
8.
Why do they get mad when people call them fascist and literally say things like this? Do they not have access to a dictionary? https://t.co/5KgArJhpCr
— Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) October 9, 2025