Trump just said ‘We took the freedom of speech away’ and just for once he was actually telling the truth – 17 urgent and frankly essential responses

Politics donald trump free speech

We all remember this guy, right? The newly sworn in President of the United States of America crusading to bring “back” freedom of speech to a country that’d lost its way?

Yeah. Well, it’s been eight months, and, um… things have changed a little. Here’s what the very same person, Donald J. Trump, had to say about free speech this week.

Trump on flag burning: We took the freedom of speech away pic.twitter.com/eJ9Bb36rcy — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2025

Confused? Yeah, so are a lot of people. Let’s see how Americans are handling another in a very long line of flip-flopping policy decisions from the current Administration.

1.

What the actual fuck? Why aren’t more people upset about this? Actually wild. — TheAngryDemocrat (@AngryDemocat) October 8, 2025

2.

Run this clip in every dem ad across the country… Midterms are over for him — Anon Acct (@AcctAnon59584) October 8, 2025

3.

He actually said it – he’s taking freedom of speech away. How is anyone okay with this (including MAGA)? — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) October 8, 2025

4.

A direct quote https://t.co/5IU9RoFCw4 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 8, 2025

5.

Trump bragging about taking away free speech tells you everything. He doesn’t love America, he loves control. If burning a flag is illegal but burning the Constitution is fine, we don’t have freedom, we have fascism. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) October 8, 2025

6.

Constitutional conservatives are going to speak out about this, I’m sure. Any second now… https://t.co/wFPSGiExOc — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 8, 2025

7.

I guess we are now saying the quiet part out loud? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 8, 2025

8.