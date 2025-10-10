What screams ‘I’m the problem but I’ll never admit it’?’ – 21 qualities that are huge, frantically flapping red flags

Life r/AskReddit

We all know somebody would is constantly embroiled in drama and has fallen out with every single one of their friends at some stage, though they will never indulge in a moment of self reflection and acknowledge that they might be a fault.

But how do we spot these folk before we end up sucked into their toxic orbit? They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Ordinary-Scholar-202 posed this question:

What screams ‘I’m the problem but I’ll never admit it’?

And lots of people chimed in with the qualities that should have us walking away fast if we have the misfortune to encounter them.

1.

‘All of those person’s exes are somehow crazy.’

–throwRA492013589

2.

‘Every POV article about a parent whose kids have gone no-contact ‘for no apparent reason’.’

–stawberi

3.

‘Never admit when they were wrong.’

–IPostMyThickMILFWife

4.

”I’m sorry you took what I said the wrong way.”

–CherokeeParksAndRec

5.

‘Constantly finding fault in everybody.’

–AveragelyMysterious

6.

”Drama just finds me.”

–thatgerhard

7.

‘Whats really crazy is when people have something in their dating profile along the lines of ‘I hate drama but it always seems to find me!’. Why would you admit that?!?’

–Bucky2015

8.

‘Victim mentality. No matter the situation, this person always has it the worst in their eyes no matter what.’

–sixsixeightsix

9.

‘People who say ‘do the research’ while making wild unsubstantiated claims of their own.’

–mxmumtuna

10.

‘Saying ‘I’m fine’ in a tone that literally guarantees a meltdown in five minutes.’

–wanderlink

11.

‘Someone who goes through ‘besties’ at a high rate.

I’ve met this type of person a few times, they are really good at making friends and getting people to like them… initially. Then the friendship always gets all fucked up, they hate each other after a short while but it’s never their fault.

I think it usually comes down to controlling attitudes over people they consider close.’

–Bamres