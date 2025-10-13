The internet quite rightly condemns this homophobic dad’s shameful reaction to a same-sex couple in Peppa Pig

Life homophobia peppa pig

Raising kids in today’s politically charged atmosphere has its challenges. That being said, screaming at your kid for liking Peppa Pig probably won’t help.

This Dad of the Year candidate is just casually filming his family dinner, which includes an iPad on the dinner table to appease the kid, when he stumbles upon the deep state’s propaganda wedged into an episode of Peppa Pig. The galling offense? Two moms in one family.

CW: Bigoted and violent language and swearing

This is how they control your kids. pic.twitter.com/OK7lFeeDIv — mrredpillz jokaqarmy (@JOKAQARMY1) October 8, 2025

The rage accentuated by the cursing in this clip feels troublesome for both the daughter and the wife. Instead of teaching empathy and acceptance of all kinds of families, this father is instead drilling down into the idea that anything different is bad and should be violently dismissed.

This is gross all around and Twitter was ready to pounce.

1.

This man's reaction is 100% how to confuse children. Gay couples exist. Imagine teaching your child to be irrationally upset by this. Imagine not wanting your child to be aware of the world. Imagine being so pathetically afraid of other families because they aren't like yours. — dumpster fire (@hipowermutant) October 9, 2025

2.

All while saying “what the fuck” in front of the same child. Lol. — Cameron (@1AndOnlyNoremac) October 8, 2025

3.

“What are they teaching our kids?”

*immediately starts swearing in front of their child*

Yeah, no, what are YOU teaching your kid?? https://t.co/pxqThsRJUD — TheGoldNPlushSonic (@PlushSonicReal) October 9, 2025

4.

kid was just stunned, she only said she likes it then a barrage of curses came streaming from the guy's mouth. I don't think that is a safe environment for children lol — aslaerel (@aslaerel_) October 9, 2025

5.

Swearing in front of your Ipad kid. But no, the gay pigs are the issue here… — lycoyc (@allypallypym) October 9, 2025

6.

-iPad for a kid -Swearing in front of a kid -Just some fucking weird vibes, looks like the mom is straight up trying to disarm a tickling bomb -"Peppa pig's kaka nobody likes Peppa pig okay?" "I like this" "Peppa pig is kaka" -But somehow the problem is "I have two mommies" — Xeraku (@Escada1332752) October 9, 2025

7.

Literally the only reason to be mad at this is if you want your kids to be hateful. This is just normalizing kids who have two moms, it exists. I had friends like that when I was younger. My parents raised me right and I didn't judge them. Can't say these parents will do that — Kung fu terry II (@KungTerry4real) October 9, 2025

8.

"daddy and mommy would react violently and angry if you ever liked girls, do you fucking understand? We're violent to these people. Or else. Curse in school, our love is conditional and everyone is out to get you" — Amari (@AmariettoOnTop) October 10, 2025

9.