The internet quite rightly condemns this homophobic dad’s shameful reaction to a same-sex couple in Peppa Pig

Saul Hutson. Updated October 13th, 2025

Raising kids in today’s politically charged atmosphere has its challenges. That being said, screaming at your kid for liking Peppa Pig probably won’t help.

This Dad of the Year candidate is just casually filming his family dinner, which includes an iPad on the dinner table to appease the kid, when he stumbles upon the deep state’s propaganda wedged into an episode of Peppa Pig. The galling offense? Two moms in one family.

CW: Bigoted and violent language and swearing

The rage accentuated by the cursing in this clip feels troublesome for both the daughter and the wife. Instead of teaching empathy and acceptance of all kinds of families, this father is instead drilling down into the idea that anything different is bad and should be violently dismissed.

This is gross all around and Twitter was ready to pounce.

