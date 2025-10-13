15 favourite scorching takedowns of Kid Rock after he mocked female students ‘running around on their campuses with blue hair’

US kid rock MAGA

Robert Ritchie is a 54-year-old man from the fringes of Detroit, Michigan, who calls himself Kid Rock and acts as though he’s from a trailer park in the deep south, rather than from a luxurious private estate.

Additionally, he wears fringed cowboy outfits, blends rap with country rock, and is a fully paid-up member of the Maga cult. He’s also a shameless creep, when it comes to women.

Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you'll see this year. pic.twitter.com/IuYQbS083d — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 20, 2025

We mention this only to give some context to people’s reactions to the singer’s recent hot take on the stylings of female university students, which he shared with Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

Kid Rock: Do you know what is stupid… these chicks running around on campuses with blue hair, five nose rings. pic.twitter.com/rxPLUq9X3h — Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2025

“You know what’s stupid is people who think they’re cooler than art thou, that worry about their outfit every day, like some of these rock singers that live here in Nashville, I won’t say any names. Or chicks running around on their campuses with blue hair and, you know, their five nose rings.”

Not a single atom of self-awareness. Not one. The reactions were every bit as brutal as you’d expect.

1.

Dude who looks like “smell of unwashed feet” became a person making comments on other people’s appearances. Take a seat, Bob. pic.twitter.com/VuzXenUd1t — Middle-Aged Flex (@realmommyflex) October 11, 2025

2.

Is kid rock turning into a fly? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 11, 2025

3.

If Evel Knievel and Liberace had a baby and fed it nothing but lead paint and meth, well, you’d have Kid Rock https://t.co/bgym8qUHpH — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) October 11, 2025

4.

Sir have you looked in a mirror https://t.co/9AWHSOWuua — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) October 11, 2025

5.

Dude is 3x their age. Why tf is he concerned about what college co-eds look like? https://t.co/3EHzIl4Yx8 — Mike Pence's Other Mother (@cooltxchick) October 11, 2025

6.

You’re a 54-year-old man who goes by the stage name “Kid Rock” who looks like a gutter rat took up residence in a honky tonk karaoke enthusiast’s wardrobe and thought “I have ARRIVED.” https://t.co/wwfdETCUjT — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) October 11, 2025

7.

Kid Rock wore fur coats, gold chains, & rapped about "mandatory statutory" but blue hair & nose rings offend him? His whole brand was trailer-park rebellion cosplay. Now he's scared by kids w convictions.

They don't need nor want your shitty playlist.

Sit the fuck down.@KidRock https://t.co/6papZFbWq4 — Susan♀️ (@ifudontlike2bad) October 11, 2025

8.

9.

Skipping the irony of a man dressed like *this* commenting on someone else’s appearance … Rich people clearly have entirely too much time on their hands. Americans who are currently working 2-3 jobs just to pay rent don’t have the time to stop and count nose rings. https://t.co/GW1BRb3vG8 — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) October 11, 2025

10.

11.

The irony of Kid Rock criticizing people’s fashion choices. https://t.co/LN9GPpK6xe pic.twitter.com/FjMGtC4HbD — Meacham (@MeachamDr) October 11, 2025

12.

Imagine dressing like a Temu Richard Petty and criticizing anyone for their appearance https://t.co/pt1Zr0QoXe — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 11, 2025

13.

HAS KID ROCK SEEN HIMSELF https://t.co/g5VJc4Qz2x — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) October 11, 2025

14.

You know what’s really stupid? “Bawitdaba da bang a dang diggy diggy diggy said the boogie said up jump the boogie.” — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) October 11, 2025

15.

There’s literally no woman in this world who gives a fuck what Kid Rock has to say about how women look. Bruh…. pic.twitter.com/ZjubaSLY4Z — angry buni (@theangriestbuni) October 11, 2025

This checks out.

Would Honestly be an improvement pic.twitter.com/d8oJzLiyRE — kevin tucker (@kevaxe2k2) October 11, 2025

