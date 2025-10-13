Just one minute and 57 glorious seconds of the great Brian Blessed swearing like a trooper (NSFW, obviously)

Celebrity brian blessed nsfw tv

There’s no doubt that Brian Blessed is a National Treasure. He’s a great actor and raconteur and he’s quite the adventurer too, having tried to climb Mount Everest on three occasions (without oxygen, obviously) and being the oldest man to have reached the North Pole on foot (where he claims to have punched a polar bear on the nose).

He’s also the absolute GOAT when it comes to deploying swear words, a true Prince of Profanity, thanks to his huge booming voice.

So in the month in which he’s just celebrated his 89th birthday, what better way to mark the occasion than by watching this compilation video of some of his best swearing, shared by The Sting over on Twitter?

Happy Birthday to National Treasure, Brian Blessed

Here's Brian swearing like a magnificent bastard. pic.twitter.com/hzhOUdQf2L — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) October 9, 2025

Sheer potty-mouthed excellence!

1.

I loved the story of him being a speaker at a farmers union night or some such & getting into an argument with them & shouting into the microphone, 'You're all a bunch of cunts…' ☺️ — Jim McKellar (@fonduesupper) October 9, 2025

2.

If there's ever gonna be a biopic about him, I want him to be played by Matt Berry. — Tarrianor (@ProjectPaladin) October 9, 2025

3.

He really should have been knighted by now. Sir Bastarding Brian Bollocking Blessed. That's his full name. — Michael G. Clark (@Mikey_Clarkie) October 9, 2025

4.

Muahahhahahhaa. His delivery is so epic.

Bookmarking this video when I feel the need to burst out laughing. — Jack Burton's Reflexes (@briareos22) October 9, 2025

5.

Still one of my favourites. pic.twitter.com/MqsX4fqusY — Mawer (@wooly61) October 9, 2025

6.

The national treasure to end all national treasures. The genius that is Brian Blessed. Out of everyone on this planet he would be the most hilarious drinking partner for a night out. Top man — Axel (@axel1974) October 10, 2025

7.

Happy Birthday, Brian. I have always loved his story about punching a Polar Bear. "STRAIGHT IN HIS FUCKING FACE!" — Jamie Robinson (@RobinsonJ1990) October 9, 2025

8.

What is British? This. In all its class and glory. https://t.co/BTXAwiPoFE — Nat Vaughn (@vaughn_nat) October 10, 2025

9.

This is the best 1:57 seconds you will watch today. Turn it up and laugh out loud! https://t.co/ebqcyFAjth — Darren Curley (@dwcskyblue) October 9, 2025

10.

2 minutes of unalloyed pleasure https://t.co/DfMWh0lPZB — Benet Catty (@benet_catty) October 9, 2025

11.

12.

This guy is in a category all his own. Happy Birthday Brian Blessed. https://t.co/hjSrNc9clw — Mad Overlord Studios (@Mad__Overlord) October 9, 2025

13.

May just watch this every morning before I start work to get me going. https://t.co/GRd74hoN13 — Alex (@sop1485) October 10, 2025

14.

You’ll laugh and laugh and laugh and laugh. Magnificent https://t.co/4yPckfUtll — E-Tims (@ETimsNet) October 9, 2025

15.

Magnificent! But NSFW in the slightest https://t.co/uzoklNvuS2 — Kirsten (@ciorstan_b) October 9, 2025

16.

Met him once in Cardiff Comic Con and he is absolutely fucking bonkers. https://t.co/iE9iBjxlUv — Trevor Jordache Reanimated (@KennethCockerel) October 9, 2025

Source The Sting Image Screengrab