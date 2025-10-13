Celebrity brian blessed nsfw tv

Just one minute and 57 glorious seconds of the great Brian Blessed swearing like a trooper (NSFW, obviously)

David Harris. Updated October 13th, 2025

There’s no doubt that Brian Blessed is a National Treasure. He’s a great actor and raconteur and he’s quite the adventurer too, having tried to climb Mount Everest on three occasions (without oxygen, obviously) and being the oldest man to have reached the North Pole on foot (where he claims to have punched a polar bear on the nose).

He’s also the absolute GOAT when it comes to deploying swear words, a true Prince of Profanity, thanks to his huge booming voice.

So in the month in which he’s just celebrated his 89th birthday, what better way to mark the occasion than by watching this compilation video of some of his best swearing, shared by The Sting over on Twitter?

Sheer potty-mouthed excellence!

Source The Sting Image Screengrab