Celebrity justin trudeau katy perry

People thought they were trolling the real Katy Perry for ‘dating’ Justin Trudeau and her A++ comebacks were a smash hit

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2025

We’re not especially one for the gossip pages – no, honestly – but here’s one relationship that caught our eye and surely everyone else’s too.

It’s singer Katy Perry who is rumoured to be dating former Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau. See? Thought you’d be interested.

They were spotted on a date together earlier this year and now they’ve been pictured embracing aboard a luxury yacht.

Apparently the pictures are ‘eye-popping’ according to the Daily Mail. Get them!

And we mention it because Katie Perry shared the pictures on Twitter telling their followers: ‘Wow, look at me go.’

And the clue was in the name, obviously, but it’s fair to say not everyone got it. Quite a few people didn’t get it, in fact, and it was really rather magnificent.

Eventually the reality started to seep through.

Thing of beauty!

Mega blooming oof.

READ MORE

Alan Carr’s hilariously scathing comeback to Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors was God-tier television

Source @DailyMail @katieeperry