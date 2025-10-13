People thought they were trolling the real Katy Perry for ‘dating’ Justin Trudeau and her A++ comebacks were a smash hit

Celebrity justin trudeau katy perry

We’re not especially one for the gossip pages – no, honestly – but here’s one relationship that caught our eye and surely everyone else’s too.

It’s singer Katy Perry who is rumoured to be dating former Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau. See? Thought you’d be interested.

They were spotted on a date together earlier this year and now they’ve been pictured embracing aboard a luxury yacht.

Apparently the pictures are ‘eye-popping’ according to the Daily Mail. Get them!

And we mention it because Katie Perry shared the pictures on Twitter telling their followers: ‘Wow, look at me go.’

And the clue was in the name, obviously, but it’s fair to say not everyone got it. Quite a few people didn’t get it, in fact, and it was really rather magnificent.

An authoritarian technocrat. Good choice — banana republic (@shawntcuff) October 12, 2025

handsome tho — Katie Perry (@katieeperry) October 12, 2025

Are you sure he’s the best you can find? — michelle511 (@michelle511) October 12, 2025

6’2 full head of hair — Katie Perry (@katieeperry) October 12, 2025

Damn no loser radar — Lazy C Ranch (@Tsalagijc) October 12, 2025

My friends have similar feedback — Katie Perry (@katieeperry) October 12, 2025

He’s gay. — One Day at A Time (@WAGMIKNJ) October 12, 2025

doesn't look that way to me — Katie Perry (@katieeperry) October 12, 2025

Haha you deserve better than that idiot — JarvisFlow (@JarvisFlow) October 12, 2025

He’s a dime tho — Katie Perry (@katieeperry) October 12, 2025

Eventually the reality started to seep through.

We all fell for it pic.twitter.com/9yx4fDAHNK — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) October 12, 2025

Thing of beauty!

I love how few people in the comments understand you’re not Katy Perry. — Kevin Baca (@kevinbaca) October 12, 2025

You’ve tricked so many people girl lmfao — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 12, 2025

Mega blooming oof.

Source @DailyMail @katieeperry