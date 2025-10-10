Celebrity Alan Carr The Traitors Tom Daley
Alan Carr’s hilariously scathing comeback to Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors was God-tier television
The Celebrity Traitors kicked off on Wednesday, introducing a truly stellar cast, whose combined fees must surely be enough to buy Cornwall and turn it into a Claudia Winkleman theme park. Other celebrity theme park subjects are available.
Contains spoilers
Celebrities taking part include Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross, Paloma Faith and Nick Mohammed, plus 14 other familiar faces.
Two of those who have had the internet howling are Tom Daley and Alan Carr. Here are some things people have been saying about them.
Really, really stop now, if you don’t want to read any spoilers.
Celebrity Traitors episode two was as killer as Tom Daley's side-eye – Alan Carr continues to worry the nation in the second instalment of this instant-hit celebrity spin-off. via @BBC https://t.co/fM7e0BTXEE pic.twitter.com/urqTZ3pJaw
— Viking Resistance (@VikingFBR) October 9, 2025
alan carr anytime the word ‘traitor’ is mentioned in the show traitors #CelebrityTraitorsUK #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/SoCjPzGzND
— bethany (gogglebox wannabe) (@_beth_underwood) October 9, 2025
Tom Daley giving Kate Garraway gay side eye has killed me. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/uZ2eexKlcg
— Kyri Zindilis (@KyriZindilis) October 9, 2025
Alan Carr just casually giving Toad of Toad Hall disguised as a washerwoman, escaping gaol in the Wind in the Willows. O Traitors, you’ve only gone and done it again.#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/ekg0XbE8kS
— Ben Wilkinson (@BenWilko85) October 9, 2025
Whoever cast Alan Carr on #CelebrityTraitors should win the Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/JRVF1oeJs4
— The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 9, 2025
“Welcome to Traitors, or as it’s also known this season; Alan Carr Slowly Having A Breakdown.” pic.twitter.com/KeHbSmYKwt
— Jim Daly (@jimdalycomedy) October 9, 2025
Kate Garraway: “that is flabbergasting!!”
Tom Daley: pic.twitter.com/Jc4yovZMfB
— Jack Mansfield (@jackmansfeeld) October 9, 2025
However, one exchange between the two looks certain to be among the highlights of the series, if not of all UK TV for 2025. Tom was explaining why he’s so suspicious of Kate Garraway, and Alan’s response was just spectacular.
Tom Daley’s blatant hatred for Kate is sending me into orbit #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/mUvw5VtHFH
— Alex (@alexr_241) October 9, 2025
“‘Oh, my gosh. I’m flabbergasted.’ Like, who uses that word?”
“You can’t just call someone a Traitor because they have a better vocabulary than you.”
Twitter loved it.
1.
You can’t call someone a traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you – Alan Carr to Tom Daley
TV gold @the_traitors_
— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 9, 2025
2.
Nominate this for line of the series! ‘You can’t just call someone a traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you!’ #CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/uegtF6Uw8c
— Fi (@rahhead01) October 9, 2025
3.
god i love him https://t.co/nBSvq5OXlF
— leah (@softblakey) October 10, 2025
4.
I. Love. Alan. Carr. #TheTraitors #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/LIp6dd2hoG
— Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) October 9, 2025
5.
I was wrong to be worried about this series…this really is peak television https://t.co/PnwXyA1tTt
— brad (@bradbell__) October 9, 2025
6.
— Connor-James, PhD (Film Critic) (@ConnorJ_Critic) October 10, 2025
7.
Alan Carr to Tom Daley:
"you can't call someone a traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you" #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/Cm9RaqvFEm
— kevws (@kevwgs) October 9, 2025
8.
Need Alan in till the end!!! Him going will make this series poorer ! Alan survives till the final
— matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) October 9, 2025
9.
this killed me off an icon #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/AYLYI1H9YS
— Love, Sam (@gayestgeek) October 9, 2025
10.
Howling https://t.co/EYEUkArboG
— laura (@xlaurajayne_x) October 9, 2025
11.
Haha
Fight!! https://t.co/tWPqIKX3Eg
— Marie Freya Madison (@Marieeb88) October 9, 2025
12.
Alan Carr as a traitor is perfect https://t.co/kwWqLTnyR0
— Josh (@joshlufc91) October 9, 2025
We’d watch the hell out of this.
I NEED A TOM DALEY & ALAN CARR SHOW PLZ https://t.co/fMRwcjhLod
— Benji (@benjibatch) October 9, 2025
