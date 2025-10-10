Alan Carr’s hilariously scathing comeback to Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors was God-tier television

Celebrity Alan Carr The Traitors Tom Daley

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off on Wednesday, introducing a truly stellar cast, whose combined fees must surely be enough to buy Cornwall and turn it into a Claudia Winkleman theme park. Other celebrity theme park subjects are available.

Contains spoilers

Celebrities taking part include Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross, Paloma Faith and Nick Mohammed, plus 14 other familiar faces.

Two of those who have had the internet howling are Tom Daley and Alan Carr. Here are some things people have been saying about them.

Really, really stop now, if you don’t want to read any spoilers.

Celebrity Traitors episode two was as killer as Tom Daley's side-eye – Alan Carr continues to worry the nation in the second instalment of this instant-hit celebrity spin-off. via @BBC https://t.co/fM7e0BTXEE pic.twitter.com/urqTZ3pJaw — Viking Resistance (@VikingFBR) October 9, 2025

alan carr anytime the word ‘traitor’ is mentioned in the show traitors #CelebrityTraitorsUK #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/SoCjPzGzND — bethany (gogglebox wannabe) (@_beth_underwood) October 9, 2025

Tom Daley giving Kate Garraway gay side eye has killed me. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/uZ2eexKlcg — Kyri Zindilis (@KyriZindilis) October 9, 2025

Alan Carr just casually giving Toad of Toad Hall disguised as a washerwoman, escaping gaol in the Wind in the Willows. O Traitors, you’ve only gone and done it again.#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/ekg0XbE8kS — Ben Wilkinson (@BenWilko85) October 9, 2025

Whoever cast Alan Carr on #CelebrityTraitors should win the Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/JRVF1oeJs4 — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 9, 2025

“Welcome to Traitors, or as it’s also known this season; Alan Carr Slowly Having A Breakdown.” pic.twitter.com/KeHbSmYKwt — Jim Daly (@jimdalycomedy) October 9, 2025

Kate Garraway: “that is flabbergasting!!”

Tom Daley: pic.twitter.com/Jc4yovZMfB — Jack Mansfield (@jackmansfeeld) October 9, 2025

However, one exchange between the two looks certain to be among the highlights of the series, if not of all UK TV for 2025. Tom was explaining why he’s so suspicious of Kate Garraway, and Alan’s response was just spectacular.

Tom Daley’s blatant hatred for Kate is sending me into orbit #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/mUvw5VtHFH — Alex (@alexr_241) October 9, 2025

“‘Oh, my gosh. I’m flabbergasted.’ Like, who uses that word?” “You can’t just call someone a Traitor because they have a better vocabulary than you.”

Twitter loved it.

You can’t call someone a traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you – Alan Carr to Tom Daley TV gold @the_traitors_ — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 9, 2025

Nominate this for line of the series! ‘You can’t just call someone a traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you!’ #CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/uegtF6Uw8c — Fi (@rahhead01) October 9, 2025

god i love him https://t.co/nBSvq5OXlF — leah (@softblakey) October 10, 2025

I was wrong to be worried about this series…this really is peak television https://t.co/PnwXyA1tTt — brad (@bradbell__) October 9, 2025

Alan Carr to Tom Daley:

"you can't call someone a traitor just because they have a better vocabulary than you" #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/Cm9RaqvFEm — kevws (@kevwgs) October 9, 2025

Need Alan in till the end!!! Him going will make this series poorer ! Alan survives till the final — matthew zee-miller (@MattZeeMiller) October 9, 2025

Alan Carr as a traitor is perfect https://t.co/kwWqLTnyR0 — Josh (@joshlufc91) October 9, 2025

We’d watch the hell out of this.

I NEED A TOM DALEY & ALAN CARR SHOW PLZ https://t.co/fMRwcjhLod — Benji (@benjibatch) October 9, 2025

