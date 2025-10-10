Celebrity Alan Carr The Traitors Tom Daley

Alan Carr’s hilariously scathing comeback to Tom Daley on Celebrity Traitors was God-tier television

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2025

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off on Wednesday, introducing a truly stellar cast, whose combined fees must surely be enough to buy Cornwall and turn it into a Claudia Winkleman theme park. Other celebrity theme park subjects are available.

Contains spoilers

Celebrities taking part include Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross, Paloma Faith and Nick Mohammed, plus 14 other familiar faces.

Two of those who have had the internet howling are Tom Daley and Alan Carr. Here are some things people have been saying about them.

Really, really stop now, if you don’t want to read any spoilers.

However, one exchange between the two looks certain to be among the highlights of the series, if not of all UK TV for 2025. Tom was explaining why he’s so suspicious of Kate Garraway, and Alan’s response was just spectacular.

“‘Oh, my gosh. I’m flabbergasted.’ Like, who uses that word?”

“You can’t just call someone a Traitor because they have a better vocabulary than you.”

Bryan Cranston dropping a mic

Twitter loved it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’d watch the hell out of this.

