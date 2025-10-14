Politics donald trump Giorgia Meloni

Donald Trump said he wasn’t allowed to call Italian PM Giorgia Meloni ‘a beautiful young woman’ but he did it anyway and Meloni’s response said it best by saying nothing at all

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2025

To Egypt now where Donald Trump and leaders from across the globe gathered to hail what everyone hopes will be lasting peace in the Middle East.

And having missed out on the Nobel peace prize that he so longs for last week, Trump made sure he was centre of attention for basically everything.

Which included more of his comedy handshaking – this time with Emmanuel Macron – and this especially bizarre moment when he thought the occasion was appropriate to moon over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Trump said he’d get cancelled for calling her ‘a beautiful young woman’ but did it anyway, obviously.

And of all the many responses …

… the look on Meloni’s face surely said best.

We’re with this person.

