Donald Trump said he wasn’t allowed to call Italian PM Giorgia Meloni ‘a beautiful young woman’ but he did it anyway and Meloni’s response said it best by saying nothing at all

To Egypt now where Donald Trump and leaders from across the globe gathered to hail what everyone hopes will be lasting peace in the Middle East.

And having missed out on the Nobel peace prize that he so longs for last week, Trump made sure he was centre of attention for basically everything.

Which included more of his comedy handshaking – this time with Emmanuel Macron – and this especially bizarre moment when he thought the occasion was appropriate to moon over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Trump said he’d get cancelled for calling her ‘a beautiful young woman’ but did it anyway, obviously.

Trump to Italy’s Meloni: In the U.S., if you tell a woman she’s beautiful, your political career is over — but I’ll take my chances. You won’t be offended if I say you’re beautiful, right? Because you are. pic.twitter.com/1I0tpceIKu — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 13, 2025

And of all the many responses …

BREAKING: Trump humiliates himself – and America – on the world stage again, rambling about his “political career being over” for calling the President of Italy a “beautiful young woman.” This isn’t leadership. It’s a global f*cking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/umQksUbvgW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 13, 2025

BREAKING: In Egypt Trump just said that if you use the word "beautiful" to describe a woman in America it's the end of your political career. What the hell is he talking about? World leaders looked confused. pic.twitter.com/2f54CAYi2Z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 13, 2025

Calling the President of Italy a “beautiful young woman” isn’t just cringe — it’s deeply disrespectful and reinforces why so many world leaders see him as a joke, not a peer. Then turning it into a pity monologue about his political career being over? That’s pure narcissism… https://t.co/1BVcxhgyMS — Sammy ♥️ (@Official_SammyE) October 13, 2025

This is gross. Mid-speech in Egypt, Trump called the Italian Prime Minister a “beautiful young woman” and she looked very uncomfortable. He continues to humiliate the U.S. on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/ne8SWa6Mjr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 13, 2025

he’s basically speed-running how to embarrass a whole nation in one sentence https://t.co/czaz6qOSwK — 0x___Kalby.ink | rAI (@SimplyWei) October 13, 2025

Trump leering at women and rambling about being cancelled at a press conference about a peace agreement is the most on brand thing ever for him. https://t.co/od6Fz4yJe8 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) October 13, 2025

Instead of focusing on policy or partnership, he makes it all about himself — again — and drags America’s credibility down with him. Every time he opens his mouth on the global stage, he proves why he’s unfit to be on it. https://t.co/1BVcxhh6Cq — Sammy ♥️ (@Official_SammyE) October 13, 2025

This is gross. Mid-speech in Egypt, Trump called the Italian Prime Minister a “beautiful young woman” and she looked very uncomfortable. He continues to humiliate the U.S. on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/ne8SWa6Mjr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 13, 2025

… the look on Meloni’s face surely said best.

She's plainly repulsed by him, understandably so. https://t.co/JgfqU3TqRK — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 14, 2025

Meloni looks like she wants off the planet during Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/wki1iSNdcr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

I love Giorgia Meloni’s eye roll, lol. https://t.co/Pkgy644EqJ — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 13, 2025

Meloni is the best, she’s like: “why I have to listen this MF again and pretend it’s interesting” pic.twitter.com/L8yIJxGMAy — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 13, 2025

We’re with this person.

Meloni’s facial expressions with Trump will never not be hilarious to me. She’s my favourite right wing nut. https://t.co/QKpP20RFGh — canadian politico (@LPC_Hack) October 13, 2025

