It looked like Trump was asking Keir Starmer to speak but it didn’t work out that way and world supplies of cringe just hit critical lows

To Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt now, where an array of world leaders (and Fifa president Gianni Infantino) joined Donald Trump to set out their hopes and plans for a new era of peace in the Middle East.

Naturally it was the American president who did most of the talking although there was one particular moment where it looked like Keir Starmer might get a word in edgeways.

Alas for the British PM it was not to be, and the most unfortunate reverse ferret in front of all the assembled media plunged world supplies of cringe to record lows.

WATCH: Trump asked, “Where is the UK?” Starmer raised his hand. Trump called him to the stage, making him think he was going to speak. Starmer approached the podium. “It’s nice that you’re here,” Trump said, then sent him back, offending Starmer. pic.twitter.com/Y67s4JGmEM — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 13, 2025

If that happened to us we wouldn’t leave the house, possibly ever again (although in all fairness it reflected just as badly – probably moreso – on Trump than it did on Starmer).

Here are just a few of the many comments it prompted. Some sympathetic, others, well, less so.

One day we may find a way to understand the mass psychosis whereby world leaders, the richest tech CEOs, members of Congress, and so many others voluntarily, publicly, and happily debased themselves, humiliated themselves, time and again, for the ridiculous guy from Home Alone 2. https://t.co/Bo9hOUO1hb — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 13, 2025

Omg Meloni’s face when Starmer gets snubbed. Fighting to keep from laughing pic.twitter.com/oMkBxdewHU — VanDerBoom (@AggieBoomer) October 13, 2025

He’s humiliating them on purpose and they still kiss his ass https://t.co/GPpfAMJTYq — c.akunzie (@CaKunzie) October 13, 2025

If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two. https://t.co/kRG1Nt26fZ — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 13, 2025

it’s a crowded field but i think this might be the most pathetic britain has ever looked https://t.co/2HXa4ZmlG9 — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) October 14, 2025

I don’t think Trump was trying to humiliate Starmer, but I don’t know why Starmer didn’t just speak! Or stand back a little..but to turn around and walk back is a tad ick. pic.twitter.com/S7M6mvdtIi — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 13, 2025

What an ass https://t.co/82BkbQ5oMv — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 14, 2025

You can’t fault Starmer for trying to put a brave face on it.

President Trump, this is your achievement. I thank you for your tireless efforts to deliver this moment. The UK stands ready to support a full implementation of the peace plan. pic.twitter.com/kymIeY45uz — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 13, 2025

