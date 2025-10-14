US donald trump Keir Starmer

It looked like Trump was asking Keir Starmer to speak but it didn’t work out that way and world supplies of cringe just hit critical lows

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2025

To Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt now, where an array of world leaders (and Fifa president Gianni Infantino) joined Donald Trump to set out their hopes and plans for a new era of peace in the Middle East.

Naturally it was the American president who did most of the talking although there was one particular moment where it looked like Keir Starmer might get a word in edgeways.

Alas for the British PM it was not to be, and the most unfortunate reverse ferret in front of all the assembled media plunged world supplies of cringe to record lows.

If that happened to us we wouldn’t leave the house, possibly ever again (although in all fairness it reflected just as badly – probably moreso – on Trump than it did on Starmer).

Here are just a few of the many comments it prompted. Some sympathetic, others, well, less so.

You can’t fault Starmer for trying to put a brave face on it.

