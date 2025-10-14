The Italian PM’s face said everything there was to be said about having to endure Trump’s speech, and the world felt her pain

Politics donald trump Giorgia Meloni

Monday was a moment of great relief for the Middle East, with a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of all the living Israeli hostages in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Morning Ceasefire Updates: — All 20 living Israeli hostages have been released. Hamas no longer holds any living hostages in its captivity.

— 1,968 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons.

— Trump’s address to the Knesset resembled one of his campaign rallies, as he… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 13, 2025

Donald Trump, whose influence over Benjamin Netanyahu undoubtedly helped move the negotiations forward, placed himself front and centre of the celebrations.

The entire Israeli parliament is kissing Trump’s ass. Exactly what Trump wants. I’m sure he’s losing his mind with joy right now. pic.twitter.com/qdIfYBuTsi — Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) October 13, 2025

More than 20 world leaders joined the US President in Sharm El-Sheikh, as he signed the deal, with one unfortunate representative, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, struggling to stop her opinion of Trump’s 32-minute speech showing on her face.

Meloni looks like she wants off the planet during Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/wki1iSNdcr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

As Trump praised the men present for their support or their skills, the best he could manage for Meloni was that she’s beautiful. She wasn’t impressed.

Meloni doesn't exactly looked thrilled as Trump calls her "beautiful" pic.twitter.com/qfE3ooKN2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

She also didn’t seem to be coping well with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif gushing over Trump, and raving about him being in line for a Nobel Peace Prize next year.

watch Meloni as Pakistan's Sharif fluffs Trump for next year's Nobel pic.twitter.com/yZxQt4o2IZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

It was quite possibly the most relatable the right-wing politician has ever been.

1.

tfw you're forced to listen to Trump pic.twitter.com/FUGcd0LW76 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

2.

My thanks to whoever decided to put Giorgia Meloni and her unmatched facial expressions in the background of Trump's speech in Sharm pic.twitter.com/ZinTdzrmhI — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) October 13, 2025

3.

Meloni is the best, she’s like: “why I have to listen this MF again and pretend it’s interesting” pic.twitter.com/L8yIJxGMAy — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 13, 2025

4.

5.

Meloni caught a whiff of Trump’s diaper pic.twitter.com/M2hkiQlY4M — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 13, 2025

6.

I love Giorgia Meloni’s eye roll, lol. https://t.co/Pkgy644EqJ — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 13, 2025

7.

You can almost grasp the Italian for "I will personally unplug his life support one day" just by looking at Meloni's face. pic.twitter.com/miiZXL6KvP — Daractenus (@Daractenus) October 13, 2025

8.

“If I have to listen to this, he better drop all that tariff crap…” — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) October 13, 2025

9.

She’s stronger than I am.

I would’ve lost it laughing. https://t.co/FZ8KoU7lTw — Jac (@JacDalAM) October 13, 2025

10.

President Trump interrupts his speech so the PM of Pakistani Shehbaz Sharif can praise him for a Nobel Peace Prize Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni's expression is all of us ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AYvVcuX3QP — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 13, 2025

11.