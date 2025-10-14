Politics donald trump Giorgia Meloni

The Italian PM’s face said everything there was to be said about having to endure Trump’s speech, and the world felt her pain

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2025

Monday was a moment of great relief for the Middle East, with a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of all the living Israeli hostages in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Donald Trump, whose influence over Benjamin Netanyahu undoubtedly helped move the negotiations forward, placed himself front and centre of the celebrations.

More than 20 world leaders joined the US President in Sharm El-Sheikh, as he signed the deal, with one unfortunate representative, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, struggling to stop her opinion of Trump’s 32-minute speech showing on her face.

As Trump praised the men present for their support or their skills, the best he could manage for Meloni was that she’s beautiful. She wasn’t impressed.

She also didn’t seem to be coping well with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif gushing over Trump, and raving about him being in line for a Nobel Peace Prize next year.

It was quite possibly the most relatable the right-wing politician has ever been.

