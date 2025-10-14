‘What is one skill everyone should learn, regardless of their career?’ – 17 pieces of expertise to add to the old CV

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are certain skills which are only useful in specific industries, but then there are those which are just generally good to know.

So if you want to upgrade your life as well as your career prospects, what should you be brushing up on? To help you become more of an all-rounder, LarryChance put this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is one skill everyone should learn, regardless of their career?’

1.

‘Communication skills. Conflict Resolution skills.’

-Far_Instance_4141

2.

‘How to do research. Like actual research. Inevitably something is going to come up in your life that you’re going to want or need to learn about above what google and youtube tell you (though those are absolutely valid places to start). Most people know how to use google. Actual research isn’t really any harder or different. It just takes a tiny bit more effort.’

-geekygirl25

3.

‘Basic car maintenance. You don’t have to do your own oil changes, but you should know How to do oil changes. You shouldn’t wreck your suit changing a tire, that’s what roadside assistance is for, but you should know how to change your tire.’

-SpankyMcFlych

4.

‘SEWING. Know how to attach buttons. Darn a sock. Mend a tear. And ironing.’

-a_valetine

5.

‘Letting things go. You will live such a more peaceful life if you don’t hold grudges for every little thing. There is so much shit in life out of our control, so stop worrying about it.’

-CaseFace5

6.

‘Public speaking. You’ll need it for interviews, presentations, or just not sounding like an idiot in meetings’

-ObsidianIntruder

7.

‘Be genuinely interested in other people. Have a whole conversation by asking questions instead of seeking an opening to talk about yourself, and actually, ACTUALLY enjoying that conversation.’

-AnatBrat

8.

‘How to use a spreadsheet. An astonishingly useful tool whatever profession you pursue.’

-SkepticalSenior9133

9.