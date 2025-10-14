‘What’s something you finally bought for yourself as an adult because you weren’t allowed it as a kid?’ – 22 well-deserved treats for your inner child

Life r/AskReddit

There are many downsides to being an adult, but one very large plus is earning your own money and being able to spend it on whatever takes your fancy. And even better if you use your purchasing power on things that your parents denied you as a child (even if it was for your own good).

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user LifespanLearner posted this:

What’s something you finally bought for yourself as an adult because you weren’t allowed to have it as a kid?

And lots of people who have been flexing their credit cards for the stuff they dreamed of as children chipped in with their thoughts.

‘I’ll buy myself an ice cream cake on a random trip to the grocery store just because I can.’

‘Decadent room service in a luxury hotel.’

‘A beautiful 1950’s prom dress from a thrift store. My mother always told me that buying anything pretty for me was like putting lipstick on a pig, and when I saw this dress, it was a serious struggle between her voice and mine whether to buy it.

I won.’

‘Feeding the giraffes at the zoo. ‘It’s just a second and it’s over!’. No, totally worth it.’

‘When I bought my first fridge, I bought a two sets of alphabet magnets. I know people who have kids have them as a learning tool but mine usually spells out profanities and poetry. I love it.’

‘On my 50th birthday I bought Nutella and Pop Tarts. My parents just didn’t like them so they never bought them. Nutella was really thick and difficult to spread. I think it was overly sweet, too. I couldn’t get through my first jar.

Pop Tarts are awesome.’

‘Hookers and blow. Nothing better than sitting in front of my fan and doing crochet.’

‘Physical and mental healthcare for me… and we live somewhere it’s free! When I was sleeping like 10 hours and still too exhausted to get out of bed for school they would just yell at me, surprisingly enough that didn’t fix it.’

‘Lots of Halloween and Christmas decorations because we didn’t celebrate due to religious reasons, and a chocolate cake whenever I damn well please, because cake doesn’t have to be just a once a year on your birthday treat.’

‘Butter. My parents believed butter was had for you, so they bought the cheapest nasty-ass margarine spread crap possible. Also only 1% milk. The minute I was kicked out and on my own, it was butter and whole milk. Same price, 10x the nutritional value.’

‘My own clothes. I always had my brother’s hand me downs. As a teen girl who loved fashion and wanted to be a fashion designer… I bought a lot of girly clothes.’

