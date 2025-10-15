Eric Trump confidently declared that he was ‘saving God’ and had people hollering into the next Testament – 17 properly apocalyptic reactions

Politics eric trump God

Not a day, or a moment, really, goes by without the President of the United States of America saying something so batshit crazy that we all have to collectively sit down and do a breathing exercise. (And then make a Facebook post about it.) Clearly his son has been practicing at home and is ready to show off his skills.

Eric Trump went on a podcast to declare all of the improvements that he, his family, and the current administration have brought upon the American people. It’s vitriolic, delusional, and inaccurate. Daddy must be so proud.

Eric Trump: “We’re saving Christianity. We’ve saving God. We’ve saving the family unit. We’re saving this nation. I mean, DEI is out of the window, Benny. You no longer have Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem. You no longer have Budweiser going woke as hell. All of… pic.twitter.com/OFEcxmLhmc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Those following along at home were not as impressed.

1.

This family gives not one rat’s ass for Christianity but they certainly know how to play the fools who do. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 14, 2025

2.

Imagine thinking Jesus’ top concern is corporate marketing and football protests. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 14, 2025

3.

“We’re saving God” has got to be one of the most arrogant things a human being can say. https://t.co/jEleQPCwJq — Jeremy Edwards (@jeremymarrell) October 14, 2025

4.

Quit shoving religion down out throats. Diversity is what makes us a strong nation. All religions and those that chose none. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 14, 2025

5.

We’ve moved rather quickly from “God saved Trump” to “Trump is saving God,” which I guess is the foundation of the new MAGA religion? https://t.co/Ul08RLwekn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 14, 2025

6.

It is fascinating to see how much the Trump family lacks any sort of Christian formation. They use the language of Christianity like someone stumbling with a foreign language. It’s almost like they just adopted the trappings of Christianity in order to exploit it for power. https://t.co/PqY27uIEvR — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) October 14, 2025

