US donald trump eric trump self-owns

Eric Trump’s ‘takedown’ of New York’s attorney general blew up magnificently in his face – 9 explosive comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2025

To the world of Eric Trump now, who it’s fair to say hasn’t been quite so prominent in Donald Trump’s second coming at the White House as he was in the first.

And if he comes up with gold like this, then we hope to see him more often.

It’s the third child (and second son) of the American president promoting his book, Under Siege, all about how is family is desperately fighting to save themselves, sorry, save America, and a fascinating read it won’t be too.

While telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity how awful it is to be a Trump, he took aim at his father’s nemesis, New York attorney General Letitia James, although it turned out his big pay-off wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was.

And that sound you can hear is Eric Trump being ridiculed to the moon and back. Not everyone replied the same way, just most people.

Source @Acyn