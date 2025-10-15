Eric Trump’s ‘takedown’ of New York’s attorney general blew up magnificently in his face – 9 explosive comebacks

US donald trump eric trump self-owns

To the world of Eric Trump now, who it’s fair to say hasn’t been quite so prominent in Donald Trump’s second coming at the White House as he was in the first.

And if he comes up with gold like this, then we hope to see him more often.

It’s the third child (and second son) of the American president promoting his book, Under Siege, all about how is family is desperately fighting to save themselves, sorry, save America, and a fascinating read it won’t be too.

While telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity how awful it is to be a Trump, he took aim at his father’s nemesis, New York attorney General Letitia James, although it turned out his big pay-off wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was.

Eric Trump: She has a felon living in their home right now. You're not allowed to do that pic.twitter.com/sJVGkPgkek — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

And that sound you can hear is Eric Trump being ridiculed to the moon and back. Not everyone replied the same way, just most people.

1.

Uh…Eric? Lil buddy? I have news. https://t.co/gLuGC7LB9L — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 15, 2025

2.

"She has a felon living in their home right now. You're not allowed to do that" said the second-born son of a convicted felon. — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) October 15, 2025

3.

4.

There's a convicted felon living in the White House. pic.twitter.com/InQNgNGIMJ — Davis Michael Wayne (@Overthinkpeanut) October 15, 2025

5.

So apparently, the "felon" is a grand niece who was convicted of a misdemeanor in *checks notes* 2011. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 15, 2025

6.

Especially felons convicted of thirty-four separate counts. — SherriM (@SherriMichaux) October 15, 2025

7.

Wrong house, wrong story. You have a felon living in the White House. https://t.co/FSk5KOfDua — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) October 15, 2025

8.

America has a real felon/pedo living in our home right now. pic.twitter.com/b9kV7NDe9p — MAGA Hunter (@GrumpyGamer_73) October 15, 2025

9.

Does Melania know this? — chapelhill23 (@chapelhill234) October 15, 2025

READ MORE

Eric Trump confidently declared that he was ‘saving God’ and had people hollering into the next Testament – 17 properly apocalyptic reactions

Source @Acyn