Celebrity fashion Kim Kardashian

We regret to inform you that Kim Kardashian has launched a range of thongs styled with fake pubic hair. It’s the satirists we feel sorry for

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2025

We had to triple check the source of this story, because – well, you can surely see why.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS (we see what she did, there) clothing brand has launched a range of thongs – the undies, not the flip-flops, for any Australians reading this – with faux pubic hair. They’re merkins. She’s selling merkins.

In case you’re not convinced, here’s the link to her website.

‘The Ultimate Bush’ (their words, not ours) launched on Instagram, with the caption –

“Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush. With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”

It’s a limited edition item, but seeing as it’s sold out just a day after the launch, we suspect they may make a few more available.

Kim Kardashian with a stack of bank notes, brushing the top ones off onto the floor

Twitter reacted accordingly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We’re guessing this person won’t be putting their name on the waiting list for the new stock.

READ MORE

Kim Kardashian promoted this and here are the only 5 responses you need

H/T Pop Crave Image Screengrab, Screengrab