We regret to inform you that Kim Kardashian has launched a range of thongs styled with fake pubic hair. It’s the satirists we feel sorry for

Celebrity fashion Kim Kardashian

We had to triple check the source of this story, because – well, you can surely see why.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS (we see what she did, there) clothing brand has launched a range of thongs – the undies, not the flip-flops, for any Australians reading this – with faux pubic hair. They’re merkins. She’s selling merkins.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS unveils new underwear collection inspired by faux hair: “The Ultimate Bush” pic.twitter.com/ZT0f68qV2I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2025

In case you’re not convinced, here’s the link to her website.

‘The Ultimate Bush’ (their words, not ours) launched on Instagram, with the caption –

“Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush. With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.”

It’s a limited edition item, but seeing as it’s sold out just a day after the launch, we suspect they may make a few more available.

Twitter reacted accordingly.

1.

2.

If you wear it on your head, you have a mohawk — Jaimsuu (@JaimsuuAI) October 14, 2025

3.

The only thing dumber than plucking out eyebrow hairs just to draw them back on is this https://t.co/fsG1qNJqsQ — Megan Bauer (@blitzkriegbauer) October 14, 2025

4.

i know this was kanye’s idea but i can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/tlDLve1xWk — Chief (@chiefflips) October 14, 2025

5.

My culture is not your costume. https://t.co/7pMgZM0wtx — ️veronica️ (@fartnipple23) October 14, 2025

6.

they sell us things we already have https://t.co/OG7rW9E0K4 — ada (@adalgggg) October 14, 2025

7.

capitalism convinced women their body hair is not natural just to sell them body hair removal products and now they’re trying to sell an artificial version of it… i can’t make this shit up — No Context Memes (@nocontextmemes7) October 14, 2025

8.

What if I told you there is a much cheaper alternative https://t.co/S6D2oopdeh — Missy Martinez (@MissyXMartinez) October 14, 2025

9.

RiP Ed Gein you would have loved these — k (@grave_concerns) October 14, 2025

10.

Oh, hell no. Fuck off, Kardashians. https://t.co/r7WgXVsvJz — Attitude with a side of freckles (@HazeyDaisey17) October 14, 2025

11.

12.

these are actually so crazy pic.twitter.com/kIfwgMUshF — Chief (@chiefflips) October 14, 2025

13.

a family that’s spent over two decades promoting a false image of women’s bodies now turning around and, through multiple mediums, sell faux versions of the real thing so consumers can be on trend without actually “sacrificing” their bodily aesthetic. right no for sure totally https://t.co/2p8rQ2Qo50 — karla ⋆.˚⋆✮⋆.˚ (@karlafraancesca) October 14, 2025

14.

getting this as my halloween costume https://t.co/18uuij1CRx — ryz (@ryzwashere) October 14, 2025

We’re guessing this person won’t be putting their name on the waiting list for the new stock.

We deserve to be hit by a meteor — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) October 14, 2025

READ MORE

Kim Kardashian promoted this and here are the only 5 responses you need

H/T Pop Crave Image Screengrab, Screengrab