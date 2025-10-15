US charlie kirk donald trump

People thought Donald Trump was basically trolling Charlie Kirk at Charlie Kirk’s memorial – 17 gobsmacked responses

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2025

To the White House now, where Donald Trump posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk on what wold have been his 32nd birthday.

Trump said Kirk was a ‘true American hero’ with the Turning Point USA founder’s widow Erika accepting the award.

And if you’re thinking what were the chances of the American president making the ceremony all about himself, then it turned out the answer was 100%.

Specifically this extraordinary bit where Trump referred to the assassination attempt on his own life which many people took for basically trolling the man he was supposed to be honouring.

And these people surely said it best.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

Insane. He’s bragging about not being murdered at a ceremony honoring a guy who was murdered. https://t.co/6BBGZJ1wfE

— Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 14, 2025

