People thought Donald Trump was basically trolling Charlie Kirk at Charlie Kirk’s memorial – 17 gobsmacked responses

To the White House now, where Donald Trump posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk on what wold have been his 32nd birthday.

Trump said Kirk was a ‘true American hero’ with the Turning Point USA founder’s widow Erika accepting the award.

And if you’re thinking what were the chances of the American president making the ceremony all about himself, then it turned out the answer was 100%.

Specifically this extraordinary bit where Trump referred to the assassination attempt on his own life which many people took for basically trolling the man he was supposed to be honouring.

Trump at the Charlie Kirk memorial event: “They fired sniper rifles at ICE agents, and me. But I made a turn at a good time. I made a turn at a good time. Charlie couldn’t believe it, actually.” pic.twitter.com/QDyFIKdKYQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Insane. He’s bragging about not being murdered at a ceremony honoring a guy who was murdered. https://t.co/6BBGZJ1wfE

— Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 14, 2025

I simply dodged my assassination unlike certain other low-agility jabronies https://t.co/nLi62lKQRb — Rob (@robrousseau) October 15, 2025

Right wingers spent weeks on here policing whether you talked about Charlie Kirk correctly and a month later Trump is at an event with Kirk’s widow like “I’m better at dodging bullets” https://t.co/ToKglyRiEn — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) October 14, 2025

“I’m better at turning than Charlie.” Awful. https://t.co/fpSoWPQHSm — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) October 14, 2025

Nothing says honoring someone else’s life like talking about yourself the whole fucking time. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 14, 2025

