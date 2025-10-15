Trump has been wanging on about being ‘the greatest president’ again, and the eye rolls are visible from space

US donald trump

Donald Trump is riding the wave of his own ego like never before.

Following the ceasefire in Gaza, he has been strutting around as though he has single-handedly achieved world peace, so he probably felt like it was a good time to revisit a story he told a few times during his election campaign, about being called ‘the greatest president’.

Trump says he's being called "the greatest president of them all. Does that include Washington and Lincoln? Yes it does." pic.twitter.com/aDK3agAST1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

The polls tell a very different story, and the internet wasn’t convinced, either.

BREAKING: Donald Trump just named himself “the greatest president of them all” and says he’s a better president than George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Do you think Trump is completely delusional or just a f*cking idiot? pic.twitter.com/sEMgBc7Eps — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 14, 2025

Beyond demented and delusional. Needs a new category. https://t.co/GshgwvmWHN — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 14, 2025

Wow… just when you think he can’t top himself, he goes full reality-denial mode. Comparing himself to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln is peak delusion — it’s not confidence, it’s historical illiteracy on steroids. https://t.co/afm426hZZT — UTD JIMMIE (@utdjimmie) October 14, 2025

Mirror mirror on the wall…who's the most self-absorbed narcissist of them all? pic.twitter.com/8r8rN2egr2 — RKAtkinson (@RK_Atkinson) October 14, 2025

I think he will go down in history as one of the most memorable US Presidents, but not for any of the reasons he or his minions believe right now — PetertheBorr (@PetertheBorr) October 14, 2025

He needs to put some more gold decorations into the oval office to be the greatest president of all times. — Jyrki Alakuijala (@jyzg) October 14, 2025

He sounds EXACTLY like my grandfather who has advanced dementia. — kate macey (@katemacey) October 14, 2025

Siri, of all of the things that never happened, what's the one thing that the most never happened? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 14, 2025

If he means by weight category, then yes… — Liz0044 (@Liz00441313) October 14, 2025

He’s definitely the most humble president of all time. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) October 14, 2025

Also a greater emperor than Nero and Caligula. — Oliver Dixon (@DixonOdzilla) October 14, 2025

There’s also this.

People are saying you’re the “worst cover that Time has ever had.“ pic.twitter.com/xov88xYq9o — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) October 14, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab