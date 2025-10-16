Forget Alan Carr scorching Tom Daley – Celia Imrie’s fart takes the award for the funniest moment of Celebrity Traitors

Entertainment Celebrity Traitors farts The Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors has proven to be almost essential viewing.

Its strong cast of hand-picked stars, plus Claudia’s deadpan Goth hosting, is certainly a formula for success, with last week giving us the best side-eye UK telly has ever produced, and a hilarious Alan Carr being about as obvious a Traitor as we’ve ever seen get away with it.

Here’s an only slightly spoilery peep into Wednesday’s episode.

Jonathan being the first traitor under suspicion when Alan is doing this in front of EVERYONE is gold #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/sKO4fSpGLt — Syn3tico (@CamNiblett1) October 15, 2025

TV PEOPLE: commission a Celia Imrie detective series I beg #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/KFEQ7VH9fh — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 15, 2025

obsessed with them saying ‘god the traitors are clever’ when in reality… #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/yPjO8tOKJj — sam (@eternalsamuel) October 15, 2025

However, when it comes down to it, the most compelling comedy moments are often as basic as it gets, and the standout moment of the night was that national treasure Celia Imrie …farting.

If that isn’t perfect comedy timing, we don’t know what is, so a BAFTA might not be so unlikely.

“Mee-cro-wav-ay” was nominated for a TV BAFTA Moment of the Year it can happen! https://t.co/A90mRtUvtn — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 15, 2025

The internet agreed with Scott’s expert assessment.

Celia Imrie farting in a room full of celebrities is TV gold#CelebrityTraitors #Traitors pic.twitter.com/fCQq72BoFd — Brits and Blobs (@BritsandBlobs) October 15, 2025

“Welcome to the worst team building in history…” Celia Imrie:#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/J6Hp9Iseni — Hayley Grice (@hayley_grice) October 15, 2025

Sometimes begrudge paying for a tv licence, but then things like this happen and it’s not so bad #CelebrityTraitors #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/HrH7u1qwHm — Lewis (@LewisMac_) October 15, 2025

That’s it, the TV moment of the year. Give her all the BAFTAS. Nothing is topping it #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/NdTEYcNhAc — Jared (@Jammy1314) October 15, 2025

This was not on our #CelebrityTraitors bingo card pic.twitter.com/43Mt1HvccC — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 15, 2025

Whiffarama with knobs on…. It smells like the elephant house pic.twitter.com/LccgrrnK7M — ClaraLou (@Claribels81) October 15, 2025

