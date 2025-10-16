Entertainment Celebrity Traitors farts The Traitors

Forget Alan Carr scorching Tom Daley – Celia Imrie’s fart takes the award for the funniest moment of Celebrity Traitors

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2025

The Celebrity Traitors has proven to be almost essential viewing.

Its strong cast of hand-picked stars, plus Claudia’s deadpan Goth hosting, is certainly a formula for success, with last week giving us the best side-eye UK telly has ever produced, and a hilarious Alan Carr being about as obvious a Traitor as we’ve ever seen get away with it.

Here’s an only slightly spoilery peep into Wednesday’s episode.

However, when it comes down to it, the most compelling comedy moments are often as basic as it gets, and the standout moment of the night was that national treasure Celia Imrie …farting.

If that isn’t perfect comedy timing, we don’t know what is, so a BAFTA might not be so unlikely.

The internet agreed with Scott’s expert assessment.

