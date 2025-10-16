Nancy Pelosi’s taken enough of ‘reporters’ parroting Trump’s lies for him and her brutal smackdown had everyone cheering

US donald trump nancy pelosi

In an America in which high profile Democrat politicians sticking it to Donald Trump are weirdly thin on the ground, Nancy Pelosi was a notable exception.

The former House speaker was one of his most high-profile critics during his first stint in the White House, and now that Trump’s back people are questioning her role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

And when we say ‘people’ who we really mean are Trump’s most obsequious devotees, keen to lay the blame on the shocking scenes of violence witnessed that day at the door of anyone but their hero.

We say all this after a reporter from Lindell TV – part of the super Trump-centric Mike Lindell Media Corporation (you remember, the My Pillow guy) – asked Pelosi asked why she refused to send in the National Guard that day – not true – and her A++ response was simply magnificent.

Question: Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th? Pelosi: *Turns Around* Shut up. I did not refuse the National Guard. The President didn’t send it! Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you are a serious journalist?

pic.twitter.com/0kEqU2NJSz — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

HOLY SHIT: Nancy Pelosi just DEMOLISHED a reporter for spreading Trump’s BS: “Shut up. I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it. Why are you…here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?” DON’T MESS WITH SPEAKER PELOSI. pic.twitter.com/dpfSbBxRth — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 15, 2025

2.

3.

No shade, Democrats should’ve had this energy a long time ago. — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) October 15, 2025

4.

She’s absolutely right, and she’s right to say it. https://t.co/lxwS6l6sFc — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) October 15, 2025

5.

Any serious journalist worth their salt would know that Pelosi didn’t have the authority to call in the national guard. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) October 16, 2025

6.

I wish she’d have thrown a “the fuck” in that shut up Otherwise, 10/10 Madame Speaker https://t.co/dkuf4s1KG4 — Jessiah (@thepondering_) October 15, 2025

7.

She really thought she did something. pic.twitter.com/gbCoNJzSkc — BJJOversimplified (@BJJOvrsmplified) October 16, 2025

8.