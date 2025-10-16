Nigel Farage fans were asked why they vote Reform UK without mentioning immigration and the furious responses spoke volumes

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

There’s no doubting the surge in support for Reform UK, in the opinion polls at least, although the number of their MPs remains five right now.

We mention them again – slightly heavy heart, obviously – after someone called Evie over on Twitter asked Farage fans – specifically, female Farage fans – why they support Reform UK but with one important caveat.

if you’re a woman who support reform can you tell me why without mentioning immigrants or people of colour. — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) October 13, 2025

And it wasn’t what people had to say in response – well, it was – but it was also the way they said it.

1.

Immigration is a bigger issue in this country than all the other issues combined (because it’s the biggest influence on all the other issues) — Joe (@MoyesB0y) October 13, 2025

no not really — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) October 13, 2025

2.

So minus the two biggest issues that concern the majority — Mikey H (@Mikey6456) October 13, 2025

because that’s all you guys talk about — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) October 13, 2025

3.

“Tell me why without mentioning the root causes”. Living in Lalaland must be blissful. — The forbidden (@Maxah333) October 14, 2025

4.

Why the budget black hole? Migration. Why the housing crisis? Immigration. Why so much crime? Immigration. If you simply ignore the mother of all issues, politics does change a bit, yes. But doing so is retarded. — King Arthur (@KingArthurWs) October 14, 2025

5.

Can you tell us why you don’t without mentioning the word Fascist, Racist, mysogny, or Far Right? — President Paul J Gallant (@Beerviking6) October 13, 2025

because they consistently votes against workers rights, don’t have any plans to effectively support women and girls against violence and abuse, won’t adequately support the NHS, cutting taxes for big businesses etc. when you ignore the bigotry there’s lots more — Evie ♡ (@EFCevie) October 13, 2025

6.