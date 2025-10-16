People are properly freaked out by Donald Trump’s truly disturbing remark about Stephen Miller and it’s a worrisome revelation about where his administration goes next

Politics donald trump Stephen miller

Donald Trump is not known for his calm, measured public presence and statements. So when even our most virally crazy public leader is calling out someone for having beliefs that might not play in front of the media, it’s a fair assumption, you might think, that he’s talking about a person with a truly unhinged worldview.

In a surely unintentional revelation, Trump spoke about his Homeland Security Advisor in terms that should worry anyone who wants to keep the nation safe and free for all. Here’s what Trump had to say.

Trump: I want to thank Stephen Miller I would love to have him come up and explain his true feelings. Maybe not his truest feelings. That might be going a little too far pic.twitter.com/W6iTsKLZcO — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

Does a Freudian slip have to be just one word or can it be an entire statement? This appears to confirm everything many people already feared about Miller, who regularly spits angry rhetoric when asked simple, straightforward questions.

These people will certainly sleep a little less soundly tonight, a mixture of responses that are in turn funny, totally tongue in cheek, and occasionally just downright terrified.

Confirmed that Trump knows Miller is a full fledged fascist and continues to empower him regardless — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) October 15, 2025

He could speak his truest feelings, but not everyone in the room speaks German. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) October 15, 2025

This is like when Trump said Epstein liked girls ‘a little on the younger side’. He is fully aware of the depravity of those around him… and every once in awhile he lets that slip. — Sarah Posey (@catoposey) October 15, 2025

When Trump says Stephen Miller’s “truest feelings” go too far, you know we’ve crossed into horror movie territory. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) October 15, 2025

This is Trump just admitting he knows Stephen Miller is a fucking Nazi https://t.co/KRLSlxeYdh — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 15, 2025

People can read it all in Mein Kampf. — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) October 15, 2025

7.