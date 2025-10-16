People shared the things they thought were luxuries as a kid – 17 signs of wealth that others take for granted

Round Ups Ask Reddit

If you ever went without while growing up, you’ll know that even the most trivial things can fill you with longing.

Forget speedboats and fancy holidays, it’s the little details that can feel like a big deal if you didn’t have a privileged background. To hear what people felt like they were missing out on, Frequent-Sea-8848 put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘For those who didn’t grow up privileged, what’s something you thought was a luxury when you were a kid?’

Here are the top ‘luxuries’ that people coveted…

1.

‘Having your own room. As a kid it felt like the ultimate luxury.’

-gamersecret2

2.

‘Going to restaurants.’

-Wizard_of_Claus

3.

‘I was so poor, I didn’t even realize there was rich people out there living a different life. My entire world was just poverty so that was just my normal. As a young adult, I thought Cheesecake Factory was THE fanciest of fancy restaurant you could go to. That would be like, the restaurant you go to for prom and your wedding and before you die type restaurant.’

-omgwhatisleft

4.

‘A warm bedroom in the winter. I would put more clothes on to go to bed than what I’d wear during the day!’

-Ok_Comment5883

5.

‘Viennetta ice cream’

-mysonisatwat

6.

‘For my generation it was a Birds Eye arctic roll. Looked so delicious on tv’

-Initial_E

7.

‘Being able to buy books from Scholastic Books.’

-FeedingCoxeysArmy

8.

‘Peace and quiet. I would spend at least one weekend a month at my grandparents’ house when growing up, and I distinctly remember how it felt so freeing to just be able to exist in a non-dysfunctional environment for a day or two. The relief of knowing I wasn’t going to either witness my parents brawling out or my mom taking her marital frustrations out on me is still tangible when I think back on it.

‘There’s so many comments on this thread that I relate to, but they seem mostly centered around materialistic themes. My biggest takeaway from growing up poor is how the stress of financial burden and day to day security increases the likelihood of child abuse and domestic violence, especially in communities where resources such as basic healthcare are scarce. Addiction rates also tend to be higher, which only exacerbates the aforementioned points.’

-tenderourghosts

9.

‘Buying clothing when it wasn’t the beginning of the school year or a special occasion.

‘That was IT growing up. Beginning of the school year, Christmas, or MAYBE if you completely grew out of something.

‘There might be a bag of hand me down clothes at some point to go through, but that’s never the same.

‘My kids do not and will not know how that feels.’

-amberalert23