Politics donald trump economy

Donald Trump bragged about his ‘unbelievable’ economy and just for once he was right, his claims were totally unbelievable – 14 no-nonsense fact checks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 17th, 2025

Donald Trump opened his mouth so it’s time to get out the lie detector again.

The President’s latest ramble focused on the economy. The inaccuracies ranged from simple (“The economy is unbelievable”) to the incoherent (“There’s never anything even close”) to the petty (“[the previous administration] was going up much higher”). See if you can make any sense of it below.

The replies weren’t exactly slapping Trump on the back, either. It’s a nice mix of factual data, anger, and despair.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2