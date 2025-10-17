Donald Trump bragged about his ‘unbelievable’ economy and just for once he was right, his claims were totally unbelievable – 14 no-nonsense fact checks

Politics donald trump economy

Donald Trump opened his mouth so it’s time to get out the lie detector again.

The President’s latest ramble focused on the economy. The inaccuracies ranged from simple (“The economy is unbelievable”) to the incoherent (“There’s never anything even close”) to the petty (“[the previous administration] was going up much higher”). See if you can make any sense of it below.

Trump: “The economy is unbelievable … prices are down” pic.twitter.com/UzCXjIfj3l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

The replies weren’t exactly slapping Trump on the back, either. It’s a nice mix of factual data, anger, and despair.

Coffee and beef are at record highs, groceries are up, American’s are defaulting, bankruptcies are climbing, unemployment is climbing…He lives in a fucking fantasy land. pic.twitter.com/KXTEMv5A3A — Patty19 (@pbogs1219) October 16, 2025

Surely he’s not out of touch with the average consumer? — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 16, 2025

He can say over and over, but it still doesn’t make it true. Even MAGA knows this is BS. — CathyMac (@CathyMac43) October 16, 2025

Is Trump capable of telling the truth, and how come the media doesn’t call him out every single time? — guyfelicella (@guyfelicella) October 17, 2025

Groceries are up, inflation rate is still climbing, credit default is a record high, and farmers are filing for bankruptcy in record numbers. pic.twitter.com/Qunu3ctcgh — Patriot Badger (@Veritas7891) October 16, 2025

Outrageous lies. Struggling and worried consumers watch as he gives $40 billion to Argentina, build a ballroom, hold million dollar dinners with donors, and build his vanity arch. Disgusting. We are paying for all of this one way or another. — Irish Eyes are Wide Awake (@tmausa) October 16, 2025

Fucking pathological liar — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) October 16, 2025

