Politics government shutdown mike johnson

House speaker Mike Johnson threw a weird temper tantrum in the third person and Mike Johnson would not like the comments about it

Saul Hutson. Updated October 17th, 2025

This government shutdown is about to break Mike Johnson. The Speaker of the House appears more flustered with each new public appearance and his latest press conference ended when he stormed off the podium.

Keep watching to see what happens when a robot programmed without a personality short circuits.

It’s funny to watch the okey dokey country bumpkin facade break, but it’s even more comical that he chose to throw this temper tantrum in third person. If only the party in charge of all three branches of the government right now could do anything about this shutdown.

The comments loved every bit of the meltdown.

