House speaker Mike Johnson threw a weird temper tantrum in the third person and Mike Johnson would not like the comments about it

Politics government shutdown mike johnson

This government shutdown is about to break Mike Johnson. The Speaker of the House appears more flustered with each new public appearance and his latest press conference ended when he stormed off the podium.

Keep watching to see what happens when a robot programmed without a personality short circuits.

Mike Johnson: “I don’t like being mad Mike. I want to be happy Mike. I want to be the happy warrior. But I am so upset about all this. God bless America.” pic.twitter.com/IHVHatOx98 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

It’s funny to watch the okey dokey country bumpkin facade break, but it’s even more comical that he chose to throw this temper tantrum in third person. If only the party in charge of all three branches of the government right now could do anything about this shutdown.

The comments loved every bit of the meltdown.

People who talk about themselves in the third person shouldn’t be trusted. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) October 16, 2025

If you REALLY wanted to be a happy warrior, Mike, you’d call the Republicans back into the House and get busy negotiating over healthcare that millions of Americans need but will NOT be able to afford, thanks to the Big, Ugly, Terrible Bill that Favors Billionaires.

Start there. — Courtney Larsen (@CourtneyLarsen1) October 16, 2025

He don’t like being mad? He should be thanking his lucky stars he’s not a working class American about to lose his healthcare and trying to provide for his family in this economy. He doesn’t know that level of mad. — @Fievel131. (@Fievel131) October 16, 2025

Thank God that’s over. I couldn’t take another minute of Smug Mike and Crazy Eyes Lady pretending they’re saving America. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 16, 2025

I’m glad they think its funny that people are being forced to work without pay. I guarantee if these lawmakers weren’t getting paid this would have been resolved on day 1! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 16, 2025

Moses Mike speaking in the third person The endless bullshit he’s been asked to spread is reaching a tipping point. Dood is starting to crack. — ZukiRex^2 (@2Zukirex) October 16, 2025

